Australian Open 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (13) Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio

Date: 17 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: TBD.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio preview

Defending champion Naomi Osaka will return to Grand Slam action at the 2022 Australian Open. She will take on rising star Camila Osorio in the first round on Monday.

Osaka's last completed Grand Slam campaign was incidentally at last year's Australian Open, where she finished as the champion.

The four-time Major champion was at her ruthless best in Melbourne last year, dropping just one set en route to the title. Osaka beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza, Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady in what many believe was one of her most dominant runs at a Major.

But from then onwards, the Japanese's career has been on a downward spiral. At Roland Garros, Osaka revealed that she has suffered from depression since 2018, culminating in the 24-year-old abstaining from press conferences in Paris.

She was eventually fined by tournament organizers, which led to her pulling out of the event ahead of her second-round match. Osaka skipped Wimbledon and returned to action at the Tokyo Olympics, where she fared poorly.

The 24-year-old also suffered an early exit at the US Open, after which she claimed she no longer found happiness after winning matches.

After taking a long break from the sport, Naomi Osaka returned to action at the recently-concluded Melbourne Summer Set. However, an abdominal injury saw her pull out midway through the tournament.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Naomi Osaka wins quick, which allows for lots of time for autographs all around Rod Laver Arena, even on the far corner of the seats. Very cool treat for fans here.

Since her injury is not believed to be serious, she will likely regain full fitness ahead of her clash against Camila Osorio.

The Colombian has been touted for greatness in the years to come, given her immense tenacity despite her tender age. The 20-year-old's game is far from well-rounded, but she packs a punch in every rally, making her a fearsome competitor.

The 2019 junior US Open champion clinched her maiden WTA title in 2021 (Copa Colsanitas) and also made the finals of the Tenerife Open. She exceeded expectations at Wimbledon, where she made the third round after navigating three qualifying rounds.

The World No. 53 will be making her main-draw debut at this year's Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

The head-to-head between Naomi Osaka and Camila Osorio is tied at 0-0 since the two have never faced each other on tour.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio prediction

Camila Osorio with her junior 2019 US Open title

Naomi Osaka is the overwhelming favorite in this fixture, given the gulf in experience and quality between the two players. While Camila Osorio is a steady baseliner, she tends to cough up several unforced errors when put under pressure.

While much-improved in recent months, the Colombian's serve is still, by and large, a means to start the rally. On the other hand, Osaka has a lethal delivery and is unlikely to give the 20-year-old too many chances to break.

This could prove to be the difference on Monday, assuming Osaka regains her fitness by then.

Prediction: Osaka to win in straight sets.











Edited by Nihal Taraporvala