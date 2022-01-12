Australian Open 2022: Top 5 favorites in the men's singles category ft. Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal

With the 2022 Australian Open set to begin from January 17, the excitement levels seem to be increasing everyday. On the men's side, the field has always been dominated by three players, namely Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

But the next generation of contenders have raised their level and are challenging the trio and attempting to break their stranglehold. Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem have already succeeded by winning the US Open, though the latter won't be competing in Melbourne this time around.

Federer is also recovering from surgery, while Djokovic's participation remains uncertain. The field might seem open, yet there are five clear favorites to win the Australian Open.

#5 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal enjoyed success at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Rafael Nadal made a successful comeback that culminated in his 89th career title at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set. He hadn't played in a professional tournament since August due to a foot injury and had just recovered from COVID-19 in December.

Nadal will now have his eyes set on securing a second Australian Open title and his first since 2009.

He didn't face any top players en route to his latest title, so it's tough to understand what his level will be against some quality opposition. But the former World No. 1 has made plenty of successful comebacks after being written off, so it's unwise to count a man of his experience out just yet.

#4 Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini at a practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup.

Matteo Berrettini had a career-best season in 2021, especially at the Grand Slams. His Australian Open campaign ended in disappointment after he withdrew in the fourth round with an injury, but he performed quite well in the remaining three Slams.

The Italian reached his first quarterfinal at the French Open and his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Berrettini finished the year with another quarterfinal at the US Open. Interestingly, he lost to Novak Djokovic on all three occasions.

Berrettini's best finish at the Australian Open so far is his fourth-round showing last year, but he'll be eager to go further this time. Given how the 25-year-old has raised his game on the biggest stages of tennis, he might just go all the way.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra