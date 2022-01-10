"Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at Australian Open" - Novak Djokovic speaks for the first time after winning legal battle over visa

Novak Djokovic has said he wants to "remain focused" on defending his title at the upcoming Australian Open, after Victorian courts ruled in his favor and overturned the Australian Border Force's revocation of his visa earlier today.

Ever since arriving at Melbourne Airport on Tuesday after receiving a medical exemption from Tennis Australia, the Serb has been embroiled in a sensational case of visa mix-up that left him stranded at the airport for several hours. The Border Force eventually deemed his visa invalid, and he turned to the courts for recourse.

On Monday, Federal Circuit Court judge Arthur Kelly released a ruling in his favor, quashing his visa cancelation and asking for him to be released from detention.

The World No. 1 took to social media to convey his thoughts on the court's ruling. The post was accompanied by a picture of himself alongside members of his entourage, including coach Goran Ivanisevic, at Melbourne Park. He began by expressing his gratitude to the Judge for repealing his visa cancelation.

He further added that he wants to "stay and compete" at the 2022 Australian Open despite all that has transpired over the past few days.

"I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancelation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic wrote on his social media platforms.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 https://t.co/iJVbMfQ037

Djokovic went on to thank his fans for their constant support during his time in Melbourne thus far.

"For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong," the Serb added.

Protests for Novak Djokovic's release turn violent

Novak Djokovic's fans took to the streets in a show of support for the 20-time Major winner

Novak Djokovic's fans have taken to the streets in Melbourne to demonstrate their support for the nine-time Australian Open champion over the last few days. Following the court's decision on Monday, swarms of fans locked down the street outside his lawyer's office, demanding the Serb be released from his detention.

However, the demonstrations quickly turned violent, with riots ensuing soon after. Police eventually intervened and used pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala