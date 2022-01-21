Australian Open 2022: What is the 5th set tiebreaker rule?

The Australian Open has a relatively new feature called the "final-set tiebreak." In the men's singles, if both players are level on six games each in the final set, a ten-point tiebreak will determine the winner.

In women's singles, and men's and women's doubles, the first couple of sets have seven-point tiebreaks while the third has a ten-point tiebreak.

In mixed doubles, however, a concept called 'match tiebreaker' comes into play. Here, if both pairs have won a set each, there will be a ten-point tiebreak instead of a third set to determine the winner.

The final-set tiebreak was announced in December 2018 and came into action during the 2019 Australian Open.

The Melbourne Major is the only Grand Slam to deploy 10-point tiebreaks in the final set. At Roland Garros, final sets are decided via sudden-death, while at Wimbledon and the US Open they are decided by the regular seven-point tiebreak.

Six singles matches have been decided by final-set tiebreaks at 2022 Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova beat Naomi Osaka in a final-set tiebreak

So far, six singles matches have been decided by a final-set tiebreak at this year's Australian Open. Two came in the men's singles event. Sebastian Korda beat France's Corentin Moutet by winning the final-set tiebreak 10-6.

Arguably the most notable match to employ a final-set tiebreak was that between Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian hurt himself in the final set but did well enough to take it to a tiebreak before winning it 10-5.

Four matches in the women's singles event were decided by a final-set tiebreak, including that between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova.

The American saved two match points to take the final set to a tiebreak and subsequently won it 10-5 to eliminate the reigning champion. With over a week left at the Melbourne Slam, there is little doubt we will see more matches decided by final-set tiebreaks.

