Australian Open 2022 women's final, Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

It's down to the final two in the women's singles event at the 2022 Australian Open. Top seed Ashleigh Barty and 27th seed Danielle Collins will go head-to-head in the summit clash on Saturday.

Barty will attempt to add a home Slam to her illustrious resume that includes the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon titles. Not only is she chasing personal glory, but she is also looking to end Australia's long wait for a home champion in the women's singles discipline.

A win in the final will make the 25-year-old the first Australian champion at the inaugural Slam of the season since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

But it might not be smooth sailing for the World No. 1. Standing on the opposite side of the net will be the fearless Danielle Collins, who also happens to be the last player to have toppled Barty in Australia. The World No. 30 inflicted a 6-3, 6-4 defeat on her in their most recent meeting in Adelaide in February last year.

Collins has been on a rampage all fortnight, using her attacking play effectively to storm into her maiden Grand Slam final. Along the way, she has accounted for the likes of seventh seed Iga Swiatek and 19th seed Elise Mertens, apart from the talented duo of Ana Konjuh and Clara Tauson.

The 28-year-old will hope to draw inspiration from her previous win over Barty and crush home fans' hopes. But it remains to be seen how long the American can maintain her supreme level against Barty's deadly backhand slices.

All-in-all, we are set for what could be an enthralling battle between power and finesse.

Australian Open 2022: Women's Final schedule on

January 29

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs (27) Danielle Collins at 7.30 p.m. local time/ 8.30 a.m. GMT/ 3.30 a.m. EST/ 2 p.m. IST on Rod Laver Arena.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

wta @WTA



Barty vs. Collins



Taking home the It all comes down to 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨Barty vs. CollinsTaking home the #AO2022 title will be _____! It all comes down to 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 😤🇦🇺 Barty vs. Collins 🇺🇸Taking home the #AO2022 title will be _____! https://t.co/sKGgXIknQn

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

