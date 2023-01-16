Australian Open 2023: 3 dark horses for the women's singles title this year ft. Elena Rybakina

The Australian Open 2023 is finally here, with the world's best tennis players set to descend on Melbourne Park for a jam-packed fortnight.

Given their previous Grand Slam successes and a successful 2022 season, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula are unquestionably among the favorites for this year's tournament. However, there are other players who could make a title-winning run, which may surprise fans and fellow players alike.

On that note, here’s a look at three of the dark horses for the women's singles title who could be in line for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup Melbourne:

#3 Ms. Wonder Karolina Pliskova will be in action at the Australian Open 2023

Karolina Pliskova is a former World No. 1, having held the position for eight weeks. Pliskova, who is known for her powerful serve and forehand, has won 16 singles and five doubles titles on the WTA tour.

Despite not having won a Grand Slam title, unlike the other two on our list, the Czech has repeatedly proven herself to be a dark horse. She came close to winning a Major twice, once at the 2016 US Open and again at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Her campaign ended at the SW19 in 2021 at the hands of three-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty in the final. However, the 30-year-old put up a strong fight, proving once again that she is not to be underestimated.

Pliskova's best result at the Australian Open so far has been making it to the semifinals in 2019. But considering the start of her 2023 season, where she put on strong showings in the Adelaide International 1 and Adelaide International 2, Pliskova could pose a threat to the favorites and engrave her name into the trophy in Melbourne.

#2 Petra Kvitova will aim for her maiden Australian Open title

Petra Kvitova is not a new name to the tennis world, with the Czech being a mainstay on the women's tour for almost a decade.

Kvitova has won 29 singles titles in her career to date, including two majors at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She also earned a bronze medal in singles for the Czech Republic at the 2016 Rio Olympics and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

After having quite an eventful 2022 season — from overcoming a recurring wrist ailment, earning her 28th career title in Eastbourne, and getting engaged weeks later at the Wimbledon Championships, Kvitova is all set to compete in a Major where she reached the finals in 2019.

The 32-year-old has had a strong start to the 2023 season at the Adelaide International 2 and will be a clear dark horse at the Australian Open. Given her age, this could also be her last chance to add another Major to her record, and fans would definitely want to see the Czech do her signature "Pojd" celebration once again.

#1 Can Elena Rybakina live up to her Wimbledon promise at the Australian Open 2023?

Elena Rybakina rose to fame after winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, becoming Kazakhstan's first Major title winner, male or female. She is also the first Kazakh player to be ranked in the top 15 of the WTA, with a career-high of World No. 12.

Last year, Rybakina was far from the favorite to win the title at SW19. However, she outlasted the likes of 2021 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, and former World No. 1 and two-time Major champion Simona Halep en route to the final. Needless to say, she fought back from a set down to make short work of her final opponent, Ons Jabeur and lifted the trophy.

Despite starting her 2023 season on a good note with strong performances at Adelaide International 1 and Adelaide International 2, the 23-year-old is not one of the favorites to win the Major in Melbourne.

But will Rybakina do wonders by lifting her maiden Australian Open title and second Major Overall, or will she be another "next big thing" who fails to live up to expectations? Only time and, of course, her performance would tell.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes