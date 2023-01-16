The bottom half of the women's singles draw at the 2023 Australian Open will kick off on Tuesday (January 17) with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur headlining the day. The draw also features some other high-profile names such as two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and fourth seed Caroline Garcia.

Fans can expect an action-packed Day 2 as they get to see the opening-round matches of former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka as well. Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open:

#1 Leylah Fernandez vs Alize Cornet

Leylah Fernandez takes on Alize Cornet in her opener at the Australian Open

Leylah Fernandez will take on French veteran Alize Cornet on Court 3 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. The young Canadian Fernandez has been sub-par on the WTA Tour since her breakthrough at the 2021 US Open, where she reached the final before losing to Emma Raducanu. She lost in the quarterfinals in Auckland last week to Ysaline Bonaventure in straight sets.

The 20-year-old will be wary of Cornet, who is known as the "giant killer" on the tour and often takes out the big names on the biggest of stages. As per the current scenario, Cornet might just have too much experience on her side against the Canadian.

Predicted winner: Alize Cornet

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova

Fifth seed Ayrna Sabalenka has emerged as one of the favorites for the Australian Open title after her strong finish to her 2022 campaign. Heading into the Australian Open, the Belarusian won the Adelaide International 1, defeating Linda Noskova in the final.

Martincova, on the other hand, has already played four matches in 2023, losing two and winning two. She reached the quarterfinals in Hobart last week in her preparation for Melbourne. Despite her best efforts, Sabalenka would most likely be too strong for her in the match, overpowering her with her booming serve and groundstrokes.

Predicted winner: Ayrna Sabalenka

#3 Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens

It has not been an ideal start for former Australian Open finalist Muguruza in her 2023 season, losing both her matches in Adelaide against Bianca Andreescu and Belinda Bencic.

At the same time, Mertens, seeded 26th, also did not have a winning start to her campaign, losing her opening match in Hobart. Both players have the capability to turn their game around on the biggest stages, but the Belgian might just edge the Spaniard in a tight match on Tuesday.

Predicted winner: Elise Mertens

#4 Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Zidansek

Ons Jabeur is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Ons Jabeur will head into Melbourne as one of the favorites for the title at the Australian Open. Having not competed in the previous edition of the tournament, the Tunisian will look to go as deep as possible.

Zidansek lost both her matches in Auckland and Hobart ahead of the first major of the season. She might not have the answers for Ons Jabeur's skill set in their match and will be doing most of the running against the World No. 2.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#5 Caroline Garcia vs Katherine Sebov

Along with Ons Jabeur, fourth seed Caroline Garcia is touted to be the favorite to make it through to the final from the bottom half of the 2023 Australian Open. She ended last season in the best possible manner, winning her biggest title at the WTA Finals.

Sebov, who came through the qualifiers at the 2023 Australian Open, might not have enough in her game to stop the ultra-aggressive style of the Frenchwoman and it would be a surprise if she pushed Garcia too much.

Predicted winner: Caroline Garcia.

#6 Belinda Bencic vs Victoriya Tomova

12th seed Belinda Bencic is riding high after her title win in Adelaide a couple of days back. Tomova, meanwhile, competed at the inaugural United Cup, representing Bulgaria.

The duo will go head-to-head in the first night match at the Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday. Tomova will be buoyed to be making her Grand Slam main draw debut without going through qualifying, but the Swiss will look to make it easy for herself and get a comfortable win in her opener.

Predicted winner: Belinda Bencic

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes