Australian Open 2024: 7 favorites to win the title ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz & Iga Swiatek

The 2024 Australian Open is upon us, with the season's first Major set to commence on Sunday, January 14.

Almost all of the sport's leading names have assembled Down Under for a shot at the title. Rafael Nadal is the most high-profile name to be missing in action as he withdrew due to another injury setback.

Former champions in Melbourne, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki are all set to return after their respective breaks. The draws for both the singles events have been revealed, with some of the top dogs having a more easier path than the others.

But the best of the best find a way to make it to the end regardless of who's on the other side of the net. With that in mind, here are seven such players who could lay their hands on the winner's trophy in a couple of weeks:

#7 - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff was burdened with heavy expectations since her breakthrough run at the 2019 Wimbledon while being just 15 years of age. While she had a pretty good level of success over the next couple of years, Grand Slam glory evaded her.

The teenager reached her first Major final at the 2022 French Open but came up short against Iga Swiatek. After a first-round exit from the 2023 Wimbledon, it looked like Gauff had hit a wall, but instead, it proved to be a turning point for her.

The American then went on a tear over the next few months, which eventually culminated in her triumph at the US Open. Now, Gauff is also a contender for the Australian Open. She has already made a strong start to 2024 with a successful title defense in Auckland and will look to keep the momentum going.

#6 - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

It has been some time since Medvedev claimed his first, and so far only, Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open. He came quite close to winning the 2022 Australian Open, but Nadal's remarkable comeback in the final left him stunned.

Medvedev needed some time to recover from that loss as well. He enjoyed considerable success last year, including another runner-up finish at the US Open. The Russian is one of the best hardcourt players at the moment and has the potential to go all the way in Melbourne.

However, Medvedev also has the in-form Grigor Dimitrov in his section of the draw. If he's able to navigate the early threat posed by the Bulgarian, he has a great shot of making it to the final at the very least.

#5 - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka has established herself as a force to be reckoned with at the Majors over the past year. She became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach at least the semifinals of all Majors in a single season last year.

Sabalenka captured her first singles Grand Slam title at last year's Australian Open. Her unbeaten run in the country came to an end at last week's Brisbane International, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in the final.

Sabalenka is no stranger to being in the business end of tournaments by now. However, she still crumbles under pressure in key moments at times. The Belarusian played the match of her life to lift the trophy in Melbourne last year and will need to do the same if she wants to repeat the feat this time as well.

#4 - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open.

Alcaraz backed up his win at the 2022 US Open with a title at last year's Wimbledon. He's also the only player other than Djokovic and Nadal to win a Grand Slam title over the past couple of years.

The young Spaniard has matched the expectations placed upon him so far. He's also not shy about wanting to be one of the greats and given his results, he's on track to be one too.

Having never made it past the third round of the Australian Open, Alcaraz's results here don't measure up to his high standards. But that was before his coronation as a Major champion. He didn't compete here last year but looks primed to make an impact this time.

#3 - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 United Cup.

Swiatek has been the most dominant player on the women's tour over the last two seasons. With four Major titles to her name since 2020, the Pole has swept past her competition with ease more often than not. A former semifinalist in Melbourne, she knows what it takes to make a deep run here.

Swiatek is also on a 16-match winning streak at the moment. She won the China Open and the WTA Finals to conclude the 2023 season. The Pole started the new season by winning all of her singles ties at the United Cup, though her team did lose in the final.

Swiatek knows how to bounce back after a disappointing result. Following the heartbreak at the United Cup, she'll be in the mood to turn things around with a good showing at the Australian Open.

#2 - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

The King of Melbourne Park is still the leading favorite to claim the men's singles title at the Australian Open. While Djokovic is dealing with an injury that he picked up at the United Cup, he's still the man to beat Down Under.

After all, the Serb has won 10 titles here and simply loves playing in Australia. His defeat to Alex de Minaur at the United Cup snapped his 43-match winning streak in the country. Before that, the Serb's previous loss came against Hyeon Chung at the 2018 Australian Open.

Djokovic is not new to overcoming various setbacks to stand tall as the victor. It wouldn't be too surprising to see him claim yet another title in Melbourne in a couple of weeks, which would also be his 25th Major title.

#1 - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Rybakina lost to Sabalenka in the final of last year's Australian Open. Now, she looks to be on a mission to avenge that defeat. She didn't lose a set en route to her title-winning run in Brisbane to kick off the new season.

Rybakina also outplayed Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final. She read her opponent's serve brilliantly and dictated the play from start to finish. The conditions in Melbourne are conducive to her brand of tennis. The Kazakh also has a pretty decent record against most of her immediate rivals.

Having fallen just short of winning here the last time, Rybakina could very well capture the title this year.

