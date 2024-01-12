Australian Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: 15 January 2024.

Tournament: Australian Open 2024.

Round: First Round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Sixteenth seed Ben Shelton will square off against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday.

Shelton is one of the most exciting young prospects on the men's tour. The American had a breakthrough season last year, amassing 27 wins from 53 matches, including a semi-final run at the US Open and a quarter-final finish at the Australian Open. He also bagged the first ATP title of his career at the 2023 Japan Open.

The 23-year-old will enter Melbourne on the back of slow start in Brisbane and a semi-final appearance at the ASB Classic in Auckland. He defeated the likes of Fabian Marozsan and Roberto Carballes Baena in the first two rounds but couldn't make his mark against Taro Daniel in the last four. The Japanese professional outclassed Shelton in a tight contest 7-5, 7-6(9).

On the other hand, Roberto Bautista Agut had a season filled with ups and downs in 2023. He managed to chalk up 17 wins from 38 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International 2 and a semi-final appearance at the Halle Open. The Spaniard also reached the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

The 35-year-old will enter Melbourne on the back of a quarter-final appearance at the 2024 Hong Kong Open and a first-round exit at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena overpowered him in the first round of the ASB Classic 6-4, 6-3. Bautista Agut will be hoping to make ameds in Melbourne.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Bautista Agut is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton -300 -1.5(-155) Under 39.5 (-115) Roberto Bautista Agut +225 +1.5(+110) Over 39.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Neither player will be wanting to exit the 2024 Australian Open in the first round. Fans can expect an exhilarating contest between Shelton and Bautista-Agut at the Melbourne Park Tennis arena.

Shelton, known for his rocketing serve and powerful groundstrokes reached the quarterfinals of the hardcourt Major last year on his debut. The American showcased immense potential and maturity on the hardcourt surface. Fans and critics around the globe will be expecting a decent run again this time around.

On the contrary, Roberto Bautista Agut is no stranger to the Australian Open. The veteran will be making his 13th appearance in Melbourne and his best result at the Major has been a quarter-final appearance in 2019. He is known for his well-rounded game and quick decision-making skills. Bautista Agut likes to play long rallies and his experience will surely come into play against Shelton’s evolving game.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the Spaniard plans to counter the youngster's big hitting in this contest. Considering his ranking superiority and recent results on the main tour, Shelton will be the favorite to continue his run at the Australian Open. If he starts well and finds his rhythm in the first two sets, he should be able to pass this test and secure his place in the second round.

Pick: Shelton to win in four sets.