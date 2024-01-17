Australian Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

13th-seed Grigor Dimitrov will square off against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday (18 January).

Dimitrov has found his rhythm in the last few months on tour. He had a decent season last year, chalking up 41 wins from 62 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Paris Masters and the 2023 Geneva Open. He also reached the semifinals in Shanghai, Chengdu, Washington, and Rotterdam.

The Bulgarian continued to make strides in the right direction and began the new year on a perfect note. He outclassed notable opponents such as Andy Murray, Jordan Thompson, and Holger Rune en route to his first ATP title triumph in over six years at the Brisbane International.

The 32-year-old showed no signs of stopping and extended his winning streak at the Australian Open. He overpowered Marton Fucsovics in the first round 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-2.

On the other hand, Thanasi Kokkinakis garnered 16 wins from 32 matches last year, including a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Adelaide International 2. He also reached the third round of the French Open.

The 27-year-old entered the Australian Open on the back of early exits in Brisbane and Adelaide. He steadied the ship in Melbourne and began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Sebastian Ofner. Kokkinakis outlasted the Austrian in a thrilling five-setter at the John Cain Arena, 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 7-6(8).

Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

The head-to-head between Dimitrov and Kokkinakis is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -650 +1.5(-1600) Over 36.5(-110) Thanasi Kokkinakis +425 -1.5(+650) Under 36.5(-130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Fans can expect a mouthwatering contest in the second round of the Australian Open between Dimitrov and Kokkinakis. Considering their recent results and record at Major events, Dimitrov will be the favorite to come out on top.

The Bulgarian has taken everyone by surprise with his vibrant form in the last few months. He has only registered three losses in the last 19 matches on tour, which came against the top five players in the world — Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev. Known for his exquisite movement and powerful groundstrokes, Dimitrov will look to take the game to Kokkinakis in the second round.

The Australian, on the other hand, dug deep to stay alive in Melbourne and showed his mettle on the big stage. He is one of the better timers of the tennis ball on tour but lacks the killer instinct to get over the line in matches. With the local crowd firmly behind him in Melbourne, he will surely look to thrive on their energy and present a tough challenge to Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian has had a significant shift in his approach. While critics had stopped considering him a title-winning competitor on tour, he is proving them wrong by amassing significant results on a regular basis. Kokkinakis will bring his A-game to the fore, but Dimitrov should be able to overpower the local favorite and continue his run in Melbourne.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in four sets.