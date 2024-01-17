Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Tomás Martín Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (30) Tomás Martín Etcheverry

Date: January 20, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Novak Djokovic vs Tomás Martín Etcheverry preview

Novak Djokovic celebrates match point against Alexei Popyrin

Novak Djokovic will face Tomás Martín Etcheverry in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open. Djokovic, the first seed and favorite for the title, had a challenging match against Alexei Popyrin in the previous round, ultimately winning with scores of 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Djokovic notched up his 30th straight victory at the Australian Open with this win - a testament to his dominance on Melbourne's hard courts.

Djokovic's journey in this match was not smooth sailing. He secured the first set relatively easily, but Popyrin, ranked 43rd in the world, elevated his game as the match progressed. Popyrin took the second set and continued to apply pressure in the third set.

However, Djokovic's resilience and experience shone through, especially in the critical moments of the third set where he saved multiple break and set points, eventually winning the tiebreak and taking the lead. Popyrin showed true grit in the last set, however, Djokovic's undeniable mastery and resolve saw him through, keeping his record spotless in Melbourne.

On the other hand, the 30th seed Tomás Martín Etcheverry has put on commendable performances at the 2024 Australian Open, advancing to the third round. Etcheverry secured a significant victory against Andy Murray, a former World No. 1, with a straight-set win in the first round.

Etcheverry then took down Gael Monfils with equal skill, sweeping through the match in straight sets. Etcheverry took down Monfils with a clean 6-4 across all three sets, proving he can hold his own among the best.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomás Martín Etcheverry head-to-head

Novak Djokovic has a clear advantage over Tomás Martín Etcheverry considering their head-to-head record. They have faced off twice before, both times in 2023, with Djokovic winning both matches. Their first meeting was at the Italian Open, where Djokovic emerged victorious with scores of 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Djokovic secured his second win over Etcheverry at the Rolex Paris Masters, this time with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2. This upcoming match at the 2024 Australian Open will be their first encounter in a Grand Slam event.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomás Martín Etcheverry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Tomás Martín Etcheverry

(Odds will be updated when available)

Novak Djokovic vs Tomás Martín Etcheverry prediction

Tomás Martin Etcheverry serves against Andy Murray

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has already spent over seven hours on the court after two bruising encounters with 18-year-old future star Dino Prizmic and home hopeful Alexei Popyrin, the latter making use of a poor second-set by Djokovic before the defending champion rallied in the next two.

Tomás Martín Etcheverry is making waves at the Australian Open, reaching the third round with some standout performances. The 24-year-old is set to hit a personal best ATP ranking at number 28. Etcheverry's straight-set wins against veterans like Murray and Monfils show that he can hold his own against the big guns.

Given Djokovic's history at the Australian Open and his ability to elevate his game in crucial moments, he enters the match as the favorite. But let's not count out Etcheverry, his rising confidence and strong recent performances could seriously challenge Djokovic's dominance.

Djokovic's seasoned prowess is up for a real showdown with Etcheverry’s rising flair on the court. Djokovic's pedigree gives him an edge, yet Etcheverry isn't just a pushover and this match could turn into quite the nail-biter.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

