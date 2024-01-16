Australian Open 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 2

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur will sqaure off against Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Jabeur had a hot and cold season last year, chalking up 36 wins from 53 matches, including title-winning runs at the Charleston Open and the Ningbo Internatioanal Tennis Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Tunisian entered Melbourne on the back of a disappointing group stage exit at the WTA Finals in Cancun. She began her Australian Open campaign with a win past Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round 6-3, 6-1. Jabeur will be hoping to build some momentum in the first week and make a deep run.

2024 Australian Open - Day 2

On the other hand, Mirra Andreeva has been a breath of fresh air on the women's tour. The 16-year-old had a bright season last year, amassing 22 wins from 30 matches and a maiden fourth round appearance at the Wimbledon Championships. She also reached the third round of the 2023 French Open. It is worth noting that she entered both Major events through the qualifiers.

Andreeva entered the Australian Open on the back of a propitious quarterfinals run at the 2024 Brisbane International. She continued her good form and began her campaign with a solid straight sets win over Bernarda Pera. Andreeva outfoxed the American in one hour and 18 minutes 7-5, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The head-to-head between Jabeur and Andreeva is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -115 +1.5 (-275) Over 21.5 (-120) Mirra Andreeva -110 -1.5 (+190) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

2024 Australian Open: Previews

Fans can expect a high-octane battle between Jabeur and Andreeva in the second round of the Australian Open. While the Tunisian has a wealth of experience on her side, Andreeva's talent and youthful energy could make the match an intriguing watch at the Melbourne Park Arena.

Jabeur has been unfortunate to not win a Major event so far. The 29-year-old has reached three Grand Slam finals in the last two years. Known for her efficient all-round game and quick decision-making skills, she will feel confident about her chances in the second round against a relatively inexperienced opponent.

Andreeva, on the other hand, has had a breakthrough season last year on tour. At just 16-years-old, she managed to hang around with the top players on court at the highest level. Critics will have high expectations from the youngster and hope that she makes a significant impact soon. The Russian likes to play long rallies from the baseline and uses her flat and potent grounstrokes to good effect. Against a top 10 player like Jabeur, she will need to serve well and keep her focus throughout the match too.

While Andreeva's threat is quite clear when it comes to her strengths, she could be behind in terms of tactical awareness, court positioning and ability to understand the conditions at the highest level. The youngster could present a tricky challenge to the sixth seed, but Jabeur should be able to solve this riddle and advance to the third round.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.