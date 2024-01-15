Australian Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson preview

Tsitsipas is through to the second round.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Australia's Jordan Thompson as he seeks a place in the Australian Open third round.

World No. 7 Tsitsipas needed four sets to see off Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs. After dropping the opening set 5-7, the 2023 finalist conceded only two more games as he took a two sets to one advantage.

There was no drop-off from the two-time Grand Slam finalist as Tsitsipas improved to 2-1 for the season. It was an impressive performance from the 25-year-old, who fired 38 winners and broke his opponent seven times in the three-hour victory.

Tsitsipas has an impressive record in Melbourne, reaching at least the semifinals in four of his last five appearances. With a 22-6 record, the Australian Open is his most successful Major. He also has 22 wins at Roland Garros, where he has seven losses.

Meanwhile, the 47th-ranked Thompson is coming through a far more intense first-round tussle than Tsitsipas. The 29-year-old lost the opening set 3-6 against Aleksandar Vukic before restoring parity in the second set in a tiebreak.

Thompson took the next set for the loss of two games, but his compatriot forced a decider by taking the fourth set 6-3. In the deciding set, Thompson assumed control of proceedings, winning it 6-4 to move into the next round.

He's now 5-2 for the season, having made the Brisbane semifinal at the start of the year and the second round in Adelaide the following week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Tsitsipas has won two of his three previous clashes with Thompson. But the pair's last meeting - in the Indian Wells second round last year - went the way of the Australian in a third-set tiebreak. The two are 1-1 on hardcourts.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Jordan Thompson

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Thompson is into the second round.

Both Tsitsipas and Thompson prefer to dominate points from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Tsitsipas is a big server, powerful hitter off both flanks and moves incredibly well, especially for his height. His signature single-handed backhand is a formidable weapon. Meanwhile, Thompson is more of a counter-puncher with modest attributes.

The Greek also has superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourts, where he has made deep runs at multiple Grand Slams. Considering the same, expect Tsitsipas to take the win.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets.