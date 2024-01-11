The women's singles draw for the 2024 Australian Open has been released and fans are in for two weeks of exciting tennis action in Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka won last year's tournament by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. The Belarusian is bound to have a tough title defense as the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are all capable of challenging.

On that note, let's take a look at how the women's singles draw at the Australian Open could unfold:

1st Quarter: Iga Swiatek will be eyeing maiden Australian Open title

Iga Swiatek practicing ahead of the Australian Open

Seeded Players: (1) Iga Swiatek, (7) Marketa Vondrousova, (11) Jelena Ostapenko, (15) Veronika Kudermetova, (18) Victoria Azarenka, (19) Elina Svitolina, (27) Emma Navarro, (31) Marie Bouzkova

Expected quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko

Dark Horse: Angelique Kerber

Analysis: Top seed Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win the Australian Open but hasn't received the easiest of first-round draws as she will take on Sofia Kenin. However, the Pole should be able to beat the American and book her place in the second round.

Swiatek will face either Angelique Kerber or Danielle Collins in the second round and while both are tough competitors on their day, she should be able to triumph. From here on, the Pole should be able to reach the fourth round with considerable ease, where her most likely opponent would be either Elina Svitolina or Veronika Kudermetova.

Swiatek will not have it easy at all but should manage to come out on top to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The other side of this draw has the likes of seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova, two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko. Vondrousova had a poor end to 2023 with three defeats in the WTA Finals. However, the Czech should be able to reach the fourth round given the kind of performances she produced last season when at her best.

Here, she will face either Victoria Azarenka or Jelena Ostapenko, both of whom had at least a quarterfinal finish at last year's Australian Open. Ostapenko will most likely come out on top if she is at her best. If the Latvian makes it to the fourth round, she will most likely get the better of Vondrousova to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Hence, Jelena Ostapenko could be Iga Swiatek's competitor in the last eight in Melbourne, which would be a true test of the Pole's mental resolve. Ostapenko has a 4-0 record against Swiatek and there's a fair chance she could come out on top again, especially if the World No. 1 faces a few physically tedious meetings in the first four rounds.

QF Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko def. Iga Swiatek

2nd Quarter: Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula could lock horns in QF

Elena Rybakina at the Adelaide International

Seeded Players: (3) Elena Rybakina, (5) Jessica Pegula, (12) Zheng Qinwen, (14) Daria Kasatkina, (22) Sorana Cirstea, (24) Anhelina Kalinina, (26) Jasmine Paolini, (29) Zhu Lin

Expected Quarterfinal: Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula

Dark Horse: Karolina Pliskova

Analysis: Last year's runner-up and third seed Elena Rybakina will have a tough start to her campaign as she will take on former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. The Kazakhstani had a great start to her 2024 season and should be able to beat the Czech.

Jasmine Paolini, Anna Blinkova and Tatjana Maria are among Rybakina's potential opponents, and she should be able to reach the fourth round without much trouble. Here, she will most likely face 14th seed Daria Kasatkina, although the likes of Sloane Stephens and Anhelina Kalinina should not be written off.

If Rybakina is able to maintain her form, she should not have much pproblem beating either player and book her place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The other side of this draw has fifth seed Jessica Pegula, who has earned quite a reputation of being an underachiever at Grand Slams. The American could face the likes of Zhu Lin, Emma Raducanu and 12th seed Zhing Qinwen in the first four rounds.

While none of these fixtures will be cakewalks, Pegula's quality should see her qualify for the quarterfinals, maybe even without dropping a set.

Here, the American is predicted to be up against Rybakina, and fans could have a thriller on their hands. The latter's composure should see her eke out a win and book her place in the Australian Open semifinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Elena Rybakina def. Jessica Pegula

3rd Quarter: Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka could meet in 3R

Coco Gauff practicing ahead of the Australian Open

Seeded Players: (5) Coco Gauff, (8) Maria Sakkari, (10) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (16) Caroline Garcia, (20) Magda Linette, (23) Anastasia Potapova, (25) Elise Mertens, (32) Leylah Fernandez

Expected Quarterfinal: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki

Dark Horse: Naomi Osaka

Analysis: US Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff will start her Australian Open campaign against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova. The American's form over the past 5-6 months should see her reach the third round easily. Here, she could receive a stiff challenge from 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez but should manage to come out on top and reach the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka is also in this quarter and will face 16th seed Caroline Garcia in the first round. The Frenchwoman will look to come back to form and there is a fair chance of her not only beating Osaka but also reaching the fourth round in Melbourne.

If Gauff and Garcia lock horns, the odds of the former progressing are very high due to her current form and constantly improving mentality.

The other side of this quarter has eighth seed Maria Sakkari, tenth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 25th seed Elise Mertens and Caroline Wozniacki. Sakkari has often had lapses in consistency but she should manage to make it to the fourth round if she doesn't make too many mistakes on court.

Caroline Wozniacki is not the player she once was, but she is capable of producing good tennis, as we saw in the US Open. The Dane could be Sakkari's opponent in the Round of 16 and there is a fair chance of her coming out on top and reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in six years.

Gauff and Wozniacki would then have a rematch of their US Open fourth-round clash in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The two played out a good match in Flushing Meadows and we could see a similar fixture, with the American once again coming out on top.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Coco Gauff def. Caroline Wozniacki

4th Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka will eye title defense at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka practicing ahead of the Australian Open

Seeded Players: (2) Aryna Sabalenka, (6) Ons Jabeur, (9) Barbora Krejcikova, (13) Liudmila Samsonova, (17) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (21) Donna Vekic, (28) Lesia Tsurenko, (30) Wang Xinyu

Expected Quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur

Dark Horse: Mirra Andreeva

Analysis: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has received a rather favorable draw in the early rounds as she will face a qualifier in the first round and the likes of Lesia Tsurenko, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Ana Bogdan are all players she can defeat.

The Belarusian should make it to the fourth round without much trouble and here, she will most likely face Liudmila Samsonova, although the likes of Paula Badosa and Donna Vekic should not be written off. Sabalenka has produced some fine tennis since 2023 and she should be able to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals without much trouble.

The other side of the draw has Ons Jabeur and Barbora Krejcikova, and while the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova are capable of long runs, the battle for the quarterfinal spot will most likely come down to the Tunisian and the Czech.

Jabeur will be eager to win a Grand Slam in 2024 after her Wimbledon final disappointment last year, and she will be favored to beat Krejcikova, especially when operating at her best.

The Tunisian will next face Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. While Jabeur is capable of some great tennis on hard courts, the Belarusian has had some terrific results in Melbourne and should manage to just about pip her and reach the semifinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Ons Jabeur def. Aryna Sabalenka

Australian Open 2024 semifinal & final predictions

The first predicted semifinal at the 2024 Australian Open will be between Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko. The two locked horns in the quarterfinals last year, with the Kazakh coming out on top.

We could see a similar result in 2024 if the matchup happens, given Rybakina's current run of form and composure on court.

Predicted Winner: Elena Rybakina def. Jelena Ostapenko

The second predicted semifinal is a rematch of the US Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. The American looks in very good touch at the moment and is more than capable of giving the Belarusian a run for her money. However, if Sabalenka can maintain her aggression without making too many mistakes, there is a fair chance she could reach her second successive Australian Open final.

Predicted Winner: Aryna Sabalenka def. Coco Gauff

The 2024 title clash at the Melbourne Major could be the same as 2023, and at her mental best, Rybakina should be able to defeat Sabalenka, maybe without too much trouble. If the former Wimbledon champ holds her nerves well throughout the match, she could well leave Australia with a second Grand Slam title.

Final Prediction: Elena Rybakina def. Aryna Sabalenka.