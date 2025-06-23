Bad Homburg Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic, Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Belinda Bencic 

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (June 23, Monday) of the Bad Homburg Open 2025. Four players are already through to the second round thanks to their wins on Sunday.

Fifth seed Emma Navarro and seventh seed Elina Svitlona beat Marta Kostyuk and Elise Mertens respectively in straight sets. Leylah Fernandez defeated recently crowned Queen's Club champion Tatjana Maria in straight sets as well. Maria Sakarri edged past Yulia Putintseva in two tight sets.

More players will aim to join them in the second round on Monday. With that in mind, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles matches set for Day 2 of the Bad Homburg Open 2025:

#1. Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic

Osaka lost another tight match to begin his grass swing on a losing note. She took the first set against Liudmila Samsonova during their first-round contest at last week's Berlin Tennis Open. However, she eventually lost the match in three sets. She immediately took a wildcard to participate in the Bad Homburg Open after the loss.

Danilovic won both of her qualifying matches in straight sets to book her spot in the main draw of the Bad Homburg Open. She competed in the Nottingham Open last week and went out in the first round.

The two were slated to battle in the second round of the US Open 2021 but Danilovic gave a walkover to Osaka. The latter was once known for her ability to win close matches against the best of the best.

However, since her return from maternity leave last year, Osaka has a 2-9 record against top 50 players in three-set matches. Luckily for her, Danilovic has only one main draw win on grass in her career. While the Japanese isn't an accomplished player on grass, her opponent's lack of success on it does tip the scales in her favor.

Predicted winner: Naomi Osaka

#2. Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova

Day 6 - Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Samsonova was stunned by Carson Branstine in the first round of the Libema Open, bringing her title defense to an early end. Her next tournament on grass was the Berlin Tennis Open. She scored wins over Osaka, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova before losing to Wang Xinyu in the semifinals.

Siniakova failed to clear the first hurdle at the Libema Open and lost in the second round to Elena Rybakina in Berlin. She beat Harmony Tan and Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets to book her spot in the main draw of the Bad Homburg Open.

Siniakova and Samosnova have a close rivalry. The Czech has a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head. Both of her wins have come on grass, that too at the Bad Homburg Open in 2023 and 2024. The Russian won their other encounter at the Canadian Open 2023. All of their matches have gone to three sets.

However, Samsonova will be expected to snap her losing skid against Siniakova at the venue. The latter has a 7-13 record at the main draw level this year, while the Russian has a healthy 20-15 record. The Czech will have a hard time completing a hat-trick of wins in this rivalry given her form this year.

Predicted winner: Liudmila Samsonova

#3. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Belinda Bencic

Alexandrova blew a staggering 11 match points during her semifinal loss to Elise Mertens at the Libema Open. The Bad Homburg Open will be Bencic's first tournament on grass this year.

Bencic leads their rivalry 4-3. She won their most recent meeting at the Charleston Open 2023 in straight sets. Their rivalry is tied 1-1 on grass, with both matches going the distance. Alexandrova won their first meeting on the surface in Eastbourne six years ago, while the Swiss had the last laugh when they crossed paths in Berlin in 2021.

Alexandrova is a tough opponent to face in your first match of the grass season. Bencic's lack of match play could hurt her chances. Unless there's some scar tissue left from squandering numerous match points from her previous loss, the Russian will be favored to win this meeting.

Predicted winner: Ekaterina Alexandrova

#4. Diana Shnaider vs Donna Vekic

Diana Shnaider at the Bad Homburg Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Shnaider beat Vekic in three sets in the final of last year's Bad Homburg Open. They're now set to clash in the first round this year. The Croat did avenge that loss at this year's Australian Open, coming out on top in the third round.

However, Shnaider took the lead in their rivalry once again with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win in the first round of last week's Berlin Tennis Open. Vekic is having a rather poor season, with fourth-round appearances at the Australian Open and the Madrid Open being the only bright spots.

Shnaider's season has garnered some momentum in recent weeks after a slow start to the year. The Russian will be favored to begin her title defense with a win based on their recent results.

Predicted winner: Diana Shnaider

