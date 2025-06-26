Bad Homburg Open 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro

It's quarterfinal eve on Day 5 (Thursday, June 26) of the Bad Homburg Open 2025. Six of the eight seeded players have advanced to the quarterfinals. Top seed Jessica Pegula will face compatriot and fifth seed Emma Navarro.

Second seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia, while third seed Mirra Andreeva will face Linda Noskova. Fourth seed Iga Swiatek will go up against eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

With Wimbledon on the horizon, players will be keen to make an impact here and arrive at the grass court Major in top form. On that note, here are the predictions for the singles quarterfinal matches set for Day 5 of the Bad Homburg Open 2025:

#1. Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Competing in her first grass tournament of the season, Swiatek received a bye into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open and beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4. Following a semifinal finish at the Libema Open to start the grass swing, Alexandrova beat Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-2 in her opener here.

Alexandrova subdued a resurgent Maria Sakkari with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win in the second round. While Swiatek has a better record at Wimbledon, the Russian has done well in other tournaments on grass to have a better win-loss record compared to the five-time Major champion.

Swiatek has a narrow 3-2 advantage in their head-to-head. Alexandrova won their previous match in Miami last year, without dropping her serve even once. The Russian's game translates quite well on grass, a surface on which the Pole isn't too comfortable, thus making her the underdog in this match-up. The full preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Ekaterina Alexandrova

#2. Jasmine Paolini vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Jasmine Paolini at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Paolini edged past Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (8), 7-6 (6) in the second round here. Haddad Maia commenced her campaign at the Bad Homburg Open with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger. She then staged a comeback to beat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Paolini has a 3-0 record in this rivalry. She won their previous encounter en route to the title in Dubai last year. All three of their matches have unfolded in similar fashion. Haddad Maia captured the first set, only for the Italian to turn the tables on her.

Haddad Maia has been far from her best this year, even losing nine matches in a row at one point. Her results have improved in recent weeks, though based on their results and the head-to-head, Paolini has a good shot at extending her winning record in this match-up.

Predicted winner: Jasmine Paolini

#3. Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro

Pegula failed to defend her title in Berlin last week, thus making a disappointing start to her grass swing. After a first-round bye, she beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Navarro ousted Marta Kostyuk in the first round here, having done the same in Berlin a week ago. She scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Naomi Osaka in the second round, thus winning consecutive matches for the first time since early April.

Pegula won their only prior meeting at last year's Miami Open in straight sets. Both have shown the chops to handle the challenges posed by grass. However, neither has been at their absolute best since their respective title-winning runs in Charleston and Merida.

Both are bidding to reach their first semifinal since they won their titles. Pegula has outperformed Navarro by a decent margin during this period, thus making her the favorite to win this match. The full preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

#4. Mirra Andreeva vs Linda Noskova

Mirra Andreeva at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva suffered a 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss at the hands of Magdalena Frech in the first round of the Berlin Tennis Open last week. After conceding the first set against Clara Tauson in her opening-round contest at the Bad Homburg Open, it looked like she would head to Wimbledon without a win under her belt.

However, Andreeva fought back to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Noskova scored a straight sets win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round and followed it up with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over last year's finalist Donna Vekic.

Noskova won the first match in this rivalry in Brisbane last year but Andreeva has turned things around to take a 3-1 lead. She won both of their matches this year in straight sets, including their most recent showdown at the Italian Open.

Both are bidding to reach their first career semifinal on grass. Neither have shown a particular affinity for the surface, with a combined 12 main draw wins between them. Andreeva did reach the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, her best result on the surface.

Playing on grass makes this a level playing field for both. Andreeva hasn't looked completely at ease during this grass swing. If Noskova is able to capitalize on that, then she has a shot at victory, or else the teenager could notch up another win in this rivalry.

Predicted winner: Linda Noskova

