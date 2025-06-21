Bad Homburg Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria

Date: June 22, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1.1 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Leylah Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria preview

Fernandez plays a forehand at the HSBC Championships - Day One - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will take on Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Fernandez has had a tough season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Abu Dhabi, she chalked up early exits in Indian Wells, Madrid, Strasbourg, and Paris. She also participated in the Queen's Club Championships this month but lost to Tatjana Maria in the first round.

The Canadian will enter Bad Homburg after a promising run in Nottingham. She started her campaign by cruising past Suzan Lamens and Cristina Bucsa in the first two rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian outfoxed her in the quarterfinal, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Maria at the HSBC Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Tatjana Maria, meanwhile, has made an optimistic start to the season. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Bogota and the first round in Paris. Despite a spirited performance against Barbora Krejcikova, the Czech defeated her at the French Open, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The German will enter Bad Homburg after a magical run at the Queen's Club Championships. She entered the main draw in London via the qualifiers and outfoxed three top 10 seeds en route to the final. Maria then outsmarted Amanda Anisimova to lift the title, 6-3, 6-4.

Leylah Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

Maria leads the head-to-head against Fernandez 3-0. She defeated the Canadian most recently at the 2025 Queen's Club Championships.

Leylah Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Tatjana Maria

(Odds will be updated when available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Maria at the HSBC Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Fernandez snapped her four-match losing streak in Nottingham last week. The youngster has the ingredients to become a top player but lacks consistency on tour. She likes to rely on her powerful forehand and has an energetic all-around game.

Maria, meanwhile, won her first title in two years at the Queen's Club Championships. She was rewarded for her hard work on the ITF circuit with an excellent win in London. The German has a chance to build momentum on tour and enter Wimbledon on a strong note.

Both players have looked sharp on grass, but Maria will have an edge due to her amazing win in London. The German eased past Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova last week and should be able to deal with Fernadez in the first round.

Pick: Maria to win in three sets.

