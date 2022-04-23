Barcelona Open 2022 Semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur, Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreno Busta Odds, Pick and Prediction

The 2022 Barcelona Open has reached its semifinal stage with fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz taking on tenth seed Alex de Minaur while sixth seed Diego Schwartzman faces eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Alcaraz survived a tough battle against top seed and recently-crowned Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to maintain his 100% win record against the World No. 5, with their head-to-head 3-0 in the Spaniard's favor.

De Minaur also had to grind out a victory over fourth seed Cameron Norrie, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. This was the Australian's first ATP level semifinal since winning the Eastbourne International last June.

Carreno Busta saved three match points to beat second seed Casper Ruud 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 and reach the last four. He will be up against Schwartzman, who came from a set down to beat third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

All the semifinalists have had to survive three sets in the quarterfinals and it will be interesting to see who reaches the final on Sunday.

On that note, let us take a look at the odds and predictions for the semi-final matches at the Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz (-1000) vs Alex de Minaur (+600) Prediction

Fifth seed Alcaraz has had to toil for some of his victories in Barcelona, with two of his three wins in the tournament coming in three sets. The Spaniard fought off Kwon Soon-woo in three sets before beating compatriot Jaume Munar in straight sets. He then beat top seed Tsitsipas in a tough three sets affair.

De Minaur also played three sets in two of his three matches and had to fight off Cameron Norrie in three sets in the quarterfinals.

It will be the very first meeting between Alcaraz and De Minaur, and the former's quality and current run of form should see him through to the final.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets (+375) via Caesar's Sportsbook.

Diego Schwartzman (-150) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (+120) Prediction

After nearly reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Schwartzman has looked in good form at the Barcelona Open so far. The Argentine beat Mackenzie McDonald and Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets before defeating Auger-Aliassime in three sets after a set down.

Carreno Busta had a relatively difficult road to the semifinals as he had to grind out a win against both Lorenzo Sonego and Casper Ruud, saving three match points in his match against Ruud.

Schwartzman and Carreno Busta locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open last year, with the latter winning in three sets to take a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head.

However, the Argentine should be able to edge out the Spaniard this time and book his place in the final of the tournament.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets (+375) via Caesar's Sportsbook

