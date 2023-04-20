Barcelona Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (9) Lorenzo Musetti

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2023

Date: Friday, April 21

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona-1899, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €2,722,480

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2023 - Day Four

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner locks horns with compatriot and ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian quarterfinal in Barcelona on Friday.

The eighth-ranked Sinner improved to 26-6 on the season with a hard-fought three-set win over Yoshihito Nishioka after opening his campaign against Diego Schwartzman.

The 21-year-old has been one of the form players on tour, reaching his third straight Masters 1000 final at Monte-Carlo last week. Earlier, he made the last four at Indian Wells (lost to Carlos Alcaraz) and the final in Miami (lost to Daniil Medvedev).

After opening the season with a quarterfinal run at Adelaide 1, Sinner made the second week at the Australian Open. He won his first title of the year at Montpellier before his title defense at Rotterdam ended in the final against Medvedev. The Italian is now 5-1 in Barcelona, having reached the semifinals in 2021.

Meanwhile, World No. 20 Musetti improved to 11-9 in 2023 with a pair of wins, beating Jason Kubler and seventh seed Cameron Norrie. Having made the last eight at Monte-Carlo last week and Marrakech, the 21-year-old has now reached the last eight in three straight tournaments.

Before that, he was on a four-match losing run, which ended in Marrakech. Musetti has since gone 5-1 and is now 5-2 in Barcelona, having reached the third round last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Sinner has taken both his meetings with Musetti, including their last one in the Monte-Carlo quarterfinals last week. A week later, they meet again, on clay.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti is looking to reach the last four.

Both Sinner and Musetti like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles. They can serve and hit big and are good movers.

Their claycourt pedigrees are similar, too, with Sinner (40-18) marginally edging out Musetti (37-22). Both players have won a title on the surface. However, Sinner is the more consistent of the two.

Both players are coming off three-set third-round wins, but having beaten his compatriot last week, Sinner could win the battle of the 21-year-olds again.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

