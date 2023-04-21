Barcelona Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (9) Lorenzo Musetti

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2023

Date: Saturday, April 22

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona-1899, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €2,722,480

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Tsitsipas is looking to win his Barcelona title.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the Barcelona Open final.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas beat Alex de Minaur for the loss of just six games (6-4, 6-2) to improve to 19-5 on the season. The 24-year-old is yet to drop a set in three matches this week, improving to 15-4 at the ATP 500 claycourt event. Tsitsipas is a two-time finalist in Barcelona (2018, 2021), losing to Rafael Nadal on both occasions. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals last year.

The Greek No. 1 has had a good year, winning his first ten matches before losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. After early exits in Rotterdam and Indian Wells, Tsitsipas reached the Miami fourth round. At his next stop, the two-time defending champion lost in the Monte-Carlo quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the 20th-ranked Musetti advanced to the last four without hitting a ball, as his opponent - Jannik Sinner - retired due to inury. The 21-year-old Italian is now into his first semifinal of the season, having lost in the last eight at Buenos Aires, Marrakech and Monte-Carlo previously.

Musetti has a 5-2 record in Barcelona, where he has reached the semifinals for the first time this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Tsitsipas has won all three of his previous meetings with Musetti, including two clashes on clay, to take a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head. In their last clash, the Greek recovered from two sets down to beat Musetti in the Roland Garros first round last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Lorenzo Musetti

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti is into the last four.

Both Tsitsipas and Musetti like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles, including their signature single-handed backhand. However, the Greek is the more accomplished and consistent of the duo, especially on clay.

Both Tsitsipas and Musetti can serve and hit big and also move well, but the Greek is an impressive 82-26 on clay, winning four titles, while Musetti is 37-22, winning one title. Their last meeting was a cracker, with the Greek narrowly coming out on top after falling two sets behind.

Musetti will be the fresher of the two players, having not played on Friday, but Tsitsipas put in a commanding performance against De Minaur and has momentum. Expect the Greek to take this one as he eyes his first title of the season.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets

