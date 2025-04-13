Barcelona Open 2025: Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Fils plays a low backhand in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six - Source: Getty

Seventh seed Arthur Fils will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

Fils is quickly becoming a serious competitor on the men's tour. He's picked up 14 wins from 21 matches this year, including quarterfinal runs in Hong Kong, Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo.

Fils came close to reaching the semifinals in Monte-Carlo last week. He outfoxed the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Flavio Cobolli, and Andrey Rublev en route to the last eight but couldn't edge past Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated him in an engrossing three-set bout 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Carreno Busta in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger Circuit this year. He secured title-winning runs in the Tenerife 1 and Tenerife 2 Challenger series events. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Ben Shelton in four sets.

Busta will enter Barcelona after a second-round exit in Marrakech. He started his campaign by defeating Younes Lalami Laaroussi but couldn't find a way past Tallon Griekspoor, who outsmarted the Spaniard 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3.

Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is locked at 0-0.

Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Fils in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three - Source: Getty

Arthur Fils was one set away from reaching the semifinal in Monte-Carlo but Alcaraz pulled a rabbit out of his hat to stop the Frenchman. He will be eager to bounce back in Barcelona and win his first title this year. The youngster has a powerful all-around game with accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Pablo Carreno Busta, meanwhile, is yet to find his rhythm on the main tour. He's an experienced campaigner and has a decent chance against his in-form opponent. The Spaniard is known for his composure and effective decision-making skills on the court.

Considering their recent form and results this year, Fils will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top. The Frenchman already has two titles to his name on clay and will be hoping for another fruitful season this year. He should be able to get past Carreno Busta and begin with a win in Barcelona.

Pick: Fils to win in straight sets.

