Barcelona Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (6) Holger Rune
Date: April 18, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview
Defending champion Casper Ruud will take on Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open 2025.
Ruud kicked off his title defense with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Elahi Galan to set up a second-round showdown against qualifier Hamad Medjedovic. The defending champion got broken in the very first game of the match but got back on level terms down the line to make it 4-4.
With Medjedovic serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, Ruud broke his serve yet again to take the set. The second set played out in similar fashion. The Norwegian overcame a break deficit and then broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the set to score a 7-5, 7-5 win.
Rune beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round, where Sebastian Baez awaited him. The Dane went down an early break in the first set, from which he never recovered and lost the set. He stormed back to snag the second set in a decisive manner, conceding only one game in it.
Rune continued to steamroll his opponent in the third set as he jumped to a 3-0 lead. Baez brought his momentum to a halt by winning the next couple of games. However, there was no stopping the Dane, who bagged the next three games to wrap up a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win.
Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune head-to-head
Ruud leads Rune 6-1 in the head-to-head. The Norwegian won their previous meeting at the Mexican Open 2024 in three sets.
Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune prediction
Both players have done well to make the last eight here after a disappointing outing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Ruud was the runner-up there a year ago and lost in the third round this time, while Rune left without a win under his belt.
The defending champion overcame a tough fight from Medjedovic in the previous round. Rune staged a strong comeback to edge past a dangerous clay court player in the form of Baez.
Ruud clearly enjoys playing against Rune. He won their first three meetings in straight sets, all on clay as well. He needed four sets to win their next match at the French Open 2022. The Dane finally snagged his first win in this rivalry at the Italian Open 2023 in three sets.
Ruud resumed his winning ways after that, coming out on top in four sets at the French Open 2023 and winning their first hardcourt contest at the Mexican Open last year in three sets as well. While both players have had their ups and downs this year, the Norwegian's record in this rivalry makes him the favorite to continue his journey in Barcelona.
Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.