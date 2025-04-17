Barcelona Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (6) Holger Rune

Date: April 18, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview

Casper Ruud at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Casper Ruud will take on Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Ruud kicked off his title defense with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Elahi Galan to set up a second-round showdown against qualifier Hamad Medjedovic. The defending champion got broken in the very first game of the match but got back on level terms down the line to make it 4-4.

With Medjedovic serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, Ruud broke his serve yet again to take the set. The second set played out in similar fashion. The Norwegian overcame a break deficit and then broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the set to score a 7-5, 7-5 win.

Ad

Rune beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round, where Sebastian Baez awaited him. The Dane went down an early break in the first set, from which he never recovered and lost the set. He stormed back to snag the second set in a decisive manner, conceding only one game in it.

Rune continued to steamroll his opponent in the third set as he jumped to a 3-0 lead. Baez brought his momentum to a halt by winning the next couple of games. However, there was no stopping the Dane, who bagged the next three games to wrap up a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win.

Ad

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Ruud leads Rune 6-1 in the head-to-head. The Norwegian won their previous meeting at the Mexican Open 2024 in three sets.

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud







Holger Rune







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune prediction

Holger Rune at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have done well to make the last eight here after a disappointing outing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Ruud was the runner-up there a year ago and lost in the third round this time, while Rune left without a win under his belt.

Ad

The defending champion overcame a tough fight from Medjedovic in the previous round. Rune staged a strong comeback to edge past a dangerous clay court player in the form of Baez.

Ruud clearly enjoys playing against Rune. He won their first three meetings in straight sets, all on clay as well. He needed four sets to win their next match at the French Open 2022. The Dane finally snagged his first win in this rivalry at the Italian Open 2023 in three sets.

Ad

Ruud resumed his winning ways after that, coming out on top in four sets at the French Open 2023 and winning their first hardcourt contest at the Mexican Open last year in three sets as well. While both players have had their ups and downs this year, the Norwegian's record in this rivalry makes him the favorite to continue his journey in Barcelona.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More