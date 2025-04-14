Barcelona Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Frances Tiafoe vs Jaume Munar
Date: April 15, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025
Round: First round
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Jaume Munar preview
Ninth-seeded Frances Tiafoe is set to begin his 2025 Barcelona Open campaign with a first-round clash against home favorite Jaume Munar. 2025 did not start well for Tiafoe, as the American could not win consecutive matches in his first six events of the year.
Things changed for the American at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he won three consecutive matches to reach the final. However, he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Jenson Brooksby in the final. However, a familiar pattern returned for Tiafoe at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He began the event with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) win against Miomir Kecmanovic but faltered in the next round, losing 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 against Alexei Popyrin.
Jaume Munar had a great start to 2025, reaching two semifinals in Hong Kong and Dallas. First, he lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Alexandre Muller at the Hong Kong Open and lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-7 (4) against Casper Ruud at the Dallas Open. The Spaniard had a decent third-round run at the Miami Open losing 5-7, 7-5, 6-7 (1) against Gael Monfils.
However, Munar has not fared well on clay this season, winning a solitary match at the Rio Open. The Spaniard has yet to win any match at the European clay-court swing, as he lost 4-6, 3-6 against Kamil Majchrzak in the opening round in Marrakech and lost in his first qualifying round 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 against Daniel Altmaier at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Frances Tiafoe vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Munar has a 3-1 lead over Tiafoe in the head-to-head. However, it was the American who won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the duo's last match at the 2024 Lyon Open.
Frances Tiafoe vs Jaume Munar odds
(Odds sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs Jaume Munar prediction
Munar has a 2-1 lead over Tiafoe in the head-to-head when it comes to clay-court matches. The duo have played each other previously in Barcelona back in 2019. The match ended in a 6-4, 6-3 win for the Spaniard. He won 63 and 48 percent of his service and return points. Tiafoe, on the other hand, could only win 52 and 37 percent of his service and return points.
In the last clay-court match played between the two in Lyon last year, Tiafoe managed to win 77 percent of his service points and win 71 percent of the points during Munar's second serve. The second serve efficiency will play a crucial part in determining the outcome of the upcoming match as well.
Munar will be the slight favorite as he has the favorable match-up against Tiafoe, especially on clay. Further, keeping in mind the American's recent inconsistent form.
Pick- Munar to win in three sets