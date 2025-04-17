Barcelona Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (7) Arthur Fils
Date: April 18, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+ | India - TennisTV
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Arthur Fils preview
Four-time runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas will face stiff resistance from the in-form Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Barcelona Open on Friday (April 18).
Tsitsipas is currently on the cusp of falling outside the men's top 20, since he failed to defend his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters title last week. The Greek, who has played finals at the Real Club de Tennis Barcelona in 2018, 2021, and 2023-24, has been in good form at the ATP 500 tournament this week.
The 26-year-old has defeated quality opposition like Sebastian Korda and Reilly Opelka without the loss of a single set to make it to the last eight at this week's Barcelona Open. His quarterfinal opponent, Fils, has perhaps been the better player in 2025, having recorded three back-to-back last-eight appearances in the first three Masters-level tournaments of the year.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Arthur Fils head-to-head
Fils leads Tsitsipas by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Frenchman has yet to drop a set against his older opponent, convincingly winning both of their career encounters at the 2023 European Open and the 2024 Swiss Indoors Basel.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Arthur Fils odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Arthur Fils prediction
Fils has also enjoyed smooth sailing in Barcelona this week, routing Pedro Martinez and Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets, respectively, to reach the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old has one of the most explosive groundstrokes on the ATP Tour and can hit winners at a whim from either wing.
The seventh seed's backhand, in particular, will be key against Tsitsipas, who has a history of suffering woes on his single-hander. The Greek, however, will likely be ready to reply with inside-out forehands if cross-court rallies start getting out of his hands.
Having reached the final of the Barcelona Open last year, the World No. 16 is currently playing with a chip on his shoulder. Keeping that in mind, he will be mentally sharp against his younger opponent, giving him favorable odds to successfully make it to the last four.
Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.