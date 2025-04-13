Barcelona Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Reilly Opelka

Date: April 14, 2025 (To be confirmed)

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Reilly Opelka preview

Tsitsipas in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Reilly Opelka in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

Tsitsipas has made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing 13 wins from 20 matches, including a title-winning run in the Dubai Tennis Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open but lost to Mattia Bellucci in straight sets.

The Greek No. 1 will enter Barcelona after a quarterfinal exit in Monte-Carlo. He started his campaign by cruising past Jordan Thompson and Nuno Borges in the first few rounds but came up short against Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian outlasted him in the quarterfinal 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Opelka plays a backhand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka has chalked up 11 wins from 18 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Brisbane International. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open but lost to Tommy Paul in straight sets.

The American will enter Barcelona after a third-round exit in Miami. He started his campaign by easing past Christopher Eubanks and Holger Rune in the first few rounds but fell to Tomas Machac in the third. The Czech defeated Opelka in one hour and 14 minutes 7-6(1), 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1. Opelka won their most recent encounter in the 2021 Canada Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Reilly Opelka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Reilly Opelka

Odds will be updated when available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Tsitsipas in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Tsitsipas was the defending champion in the Monte-Carlo Masters but couldn't solve the riddle against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. He will be eager to make amends in Barcelona and find his best form on clay. The Greek has an effortless all-around game with solid groundstrokes off both wings.

Reilly Opelka, meanwhile, has shown glimpses of his top potential this year. He will compete on clay for the first time in three years and has a modest record on the surface. The American won the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in 2022 and reached the semifinals of the Geneva Open in the same year.

Considering their recent form and record on clay, Tstitsipas will be a slight favourite to win. The Greek secured a runner-up finish in Barcelona last year and will be hoping to do well this time around. He shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Opelka on Monday.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

