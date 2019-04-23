Barcelona Open: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Rafa wil try to find his mojo

After the shock defeat at the hands of Fabio Fognini in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal this week. The entire tennis world will be eagerly waiting to watch if Rafa can find his mojo on his beloved clay as he attempts to lay his hands on the Barcelona trophy for a record-extending 12th time.

Nadal failed to capitalize on the early ouster of World No.1 Novak Djokovic last week and looked a pale shadow of his usual self in the clash vs Fognini. This week will thus be crucial for the King of Clay to try and regain some of the lost confidence ahead of the Madrid Masters.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion will begin his campaign against Leonardo Mayer and could face fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

Alexander Zverev, who has already conquered the Madrid and the Rome Masters, is the second seed at this ATP 500 event. The start of the 2019 season hasn't been kind to him after his biggest title win at the ATP Finals at the end of 2018 and he will look to make amends at Barcelona when he faces Nicolas Jarry in his opener.

Having had his biggest career triumph at the Indian Wells Masters last month, Dominic Thiem hasn't been able to back it up. At the Monte Carlo Masters, he disappointed after crashing out early on his most successful surface. As the third seed at the Catalan capital, the 2018 French Open runner-up will be going out all guns blazing to make a statement when he takes on the tricky Diego Schwartzman.

Former champion Kei Nishikori is the fourth seed. The Japanese has won this tournament twice and is very familiar with the conditions. It won't be surprising to see him make a deep run when he begins his challenge against Taylor Fritz.

Here is all you need to know about the Barcelona Open:

Tournament name: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Date: April 22-28 2019

Category: ATP 500

Location: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Surface: Clay

Where to watch the Barcelona Open in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Barcelona Open live in the USA.

Where to watch the Barcelona Open in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show the Barcelona Open live in the UK.

Where to watch the Barcelona Open in India?

In India, the Barcelona Open will be shown live on Sony ESPN.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Barcelona Open

Live Stream for the Barcelona Open is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

