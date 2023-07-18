Bastad Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: July 20, 2023

Tournament: Swedish Open 2023

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Casper Ruud at Wimbledon 2023

Top seed Casper Ruud will face Alexander Shevchenko in his tournament opener at the Swedish Open Round of 16 on Thursday.

World No. 4 Ruud's win-loss record for 2023 stands at 23-13, with 17 of those wins (and six losses) coming on clay. His only title this year came on clay as well, at the Estoril Open.

Ruud overpowered Miomir Kecmanovic in a fiercely contested final, winning it 6-2, 7-6(3). His journey at the Bastad Open last year was cut short in the Round of 16 by Francisco Cerundolo, who outplayed him 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

On the other side of the net, World No. 6 Shevchenko defeated Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round on Tuesday to set up the clash against Ruud.

The triumph provided a much-needed boost for Shevchenko, who had previously suffered four consecutive defeats. The Russian player carries a respectable 27-20 record this year, performing particularly well on clay with a 15-9 record.

The highlights of his year include reaching the finals of the Phoenix Challenger and Madrid Challenger. He also won the Tenerife 1 Challenger in January.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Alexander Shevchenko have never faced off before. The upcoming match in the Bastad Open 2023 will mark their first encounter.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Casper Ruud Alexander Shevchenko

Odds will be updated when available

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Alexander Shevchenko plays a forehand at the French Open

Ruud, known for his resilience and robust game, has the potential to challenge even the fiercest competitors. However, there has been a noticeable uptick in Shevchenko's performances recently, injecting an element of unpredictability into this match.

Despite an unexpected setback last year at Bastad, Ruud has a history of shining under pressure. His mental fortitude will certainly be a significant asset in the upcoming match.

Shevchenko, though ranked lower, has displayed noteworthy tenacity and ambition this season. His remarkable run in several Challenger tournaments testifies to his ability to unsettle his opponents.

Given Ruud's superior clay-court prowess and his history of overcoming adversity, he holds an edge in the upcoming contest.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.