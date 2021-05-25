Belgrade Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Federico Coria

Date: TBD

Tournament: Belgrade Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Belgrade, Serbia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €511,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Novak Djokovic vs Federico Coria preview

Novak Djokovic will take on Argentina's Federico Coria in the quarterfinals of the Belgrade Open as the top-ranked Serb continues his hunt for his first claycourt title of the year.

Novak Djokovic lost early in Monte Carlo and the Serbia Open before embarking on an excellent run at the Italian Open, where he finished as the runner-up to Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in back-to-back thrillers on the same day in Rome, before pushing Nadal to the limit in the summit clash.

The 34-year-old opened his campaign in Belgrade with a 6-2, 7-6(4) win over lucky loser Mats Moraing. Although Djokovic managed to come through in straight sets, he often cut a frustrated figure and was even handed a point penalty in the second set for smashing his racket.

Federico Coria

His quarterfinal opponent, Federico Coria, has had mixed results on clay this season. The Argentine reached the semifinals in Cordoba earlier this year, but then suffered a remarkable dip in form, managing just two tour-level wins on the surface heading into the Belgrade Open.

But the 29-year-old seems to have hit his stride in the Serbian capital, surviving a three-set battle with local teenager Marko Topo, before cruising past Pablo Cuevas to reach the last eight.

Novak Djokovic vs Federico Coria head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Belgrade is the first professional meeting between Novak Djokovic and Federico Coria, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Federico Coria prediction

Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite to win this match. The Serb has well and truly recovered from his slump in form at the start of the claycourt season and is close to firing on all cylinders.

Up & running on home soil 🇷🇸



Djokovic 6-2, 7-6(4) Moraing 💥#BelgradeOpenpic.twitter.com/dejqzQ64ez — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 25, 2021

In his second-round match against Moraing, Djokovic was solid from the baseline for the most part, although an uncharacteristic lapse in concentration in the second set allowed the German to force a tiebreak. That is something the Serb will not want to make a habit of as he fine-tunes his game ahead of Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic

Coria, on his part, will need to produce an inspired performance if he is to challenge Djokovic. The Argentine is a great mover on clay and will look to use his inside-out forehand to do some damage.

However, Coria doesn't have the biggest of serves and that will prove especially problematic against Djokovic, who is widely regarded as the greatest returner of all time.

There is a considerable gulf in quality between the two players and Djokovic should have little trouble seeing off Coria's challenge.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.