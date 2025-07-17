Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe & Tommy Paul's Next Tournaments: All about the Americans' schedule after Wimbledon heartbreaks

Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Francis Tiafoe, and Tommy Paul all faced heartbreak at Wimbledon 2025. The four Americans, all seeded among the top 16 players in the world, were eliminated from the tournament at various stages.

The lowest-seeded pair of the four at No.12 and No.13 in the world, Francis Tiafoe and Tommy Paul, both crashed out of the All England Championships in the second round to unseeded players. The former would lose in four sets to Briton Cameron Norrie, who would proceed to make it as far as the quarterfinals.

Seeded at No.10, Ben Shelton had his best showing at the Wimbledon Championships yet with a valiant quarterfinal run. The 22-year-old won his first three matches in straight sets and beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16 to set up a quarterfinal clash with eventual winner Jannik Sinner. Ben Shelton's tournament was marred with controversy early on as his second-round encounter with Rinky Hijikata was suspended due to curfew as the American was about to serve for the match. This left both players frustrated, as Ben Shelton and Hijikata had both expressed reservations earlier about suspending the game beforehand.

Fifth-seed Taylor Fritz had the deepest run of any non-European athlete in the tournament as he lost in the semifinals to Carlos Alcaraz. The American who plays some of his best tennis on grass fought well to level the scores at 1-1, but couldn't hold off the Spaniard Alcaraz any longer as he took it in four sets.

As we head into the hard-court season, the American quartet, who, barring Paul, who has dropped three ranks, have all risen in the ATP rankings, will look to get back on their feet and do well in their home leg of the Tour.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule for these four players, detailing which tournaments they will participate in before the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 25.

Ben Shelton will look to build on a strong Wimbledon run

Ben Shelton at Wimbledon | Getty Images

World No. 8 Ben Shelton had his best outing at SW19 as he went down to Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the quarterfinal, marking the second time this year that the Italian has beaten the American en route to a Grand Slam victory.

The 22-year-old, however, plays his best tennis on hard courts, as evidenced by his semifinal runs in both the Australian and US Opens. Ben Shelton will enter the Washington Open, set to begin on July 21, as the fourth seed, before competing in the Canadian Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open the week after.

He will compete as the 8th seed in the two ATP Masters events. Ben Shelton will be hoping to stay within the top eight in the world for a favourable seeding come the US Open.

Taylor Fritz will be hungry for titles following semifinal exit

Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon | Getty Images

Current World No.4, Taylor Fritz, will be looking to use his semifinal run at Wimbledon as a springboard for titles come hard-court season. The 27-year-old who went down to two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal will be hungry for titles.

Fritz will enter the Mubadala Citi DC Open as the No.1 seed, before making his way up north to Toronto to take part in the Canadian Open as the 4th seed. He will then head back down to the United States and play in the Cincinnati Open, which will commence on August 4.

Francis Tiafoe at Wimbledon | Getty Images

American Francis Tiafoe will look to channel his hard-court form from last year, going into the season following a disappointing second-round exit at the All England Championships.

The current World No.11 reached three consecutive semifinals last year at the Washington, Cincinnati, and US Opens, the best spell of his career, and he will be looking to replicate that form this time around.

Tiafoe will enter the Washington Open as the sixth seed, before participating in the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens as an unseeded player.

Tommy Paul will look to improve his form after disappointing performances

Tommy Paul at Wimbledon | Getty Images

World No.15 Tommy Paul will surely be looking for ways to get his season back on track following a second-round exit to Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

The 28-year-old has only ever gone as far as the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam; however, he did become the first American to reach the last eight of the Roland Garros in 23 years, as he lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

Paul will skip out on the Washington Open before returning to compete in the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens as an unseeded player. The former American No.1 will be looking for some deep runs in hopes of getting back to his previous best.

