Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys & Jessica Pegula's Next Tournaments: All about the Americans' schedule after Wimbledon heartbreaks

Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula all faced heartbreak at Wimbledon 2025. The four Americans, all seeded among the top 16 players in the world, were eliminated from the tournament at various stages.

Seeded highest at No. 2 and No. 3 in the world, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both suffered shock defeats in the first round of the All England Championships 2025 in straight sets to unseeded players. Gauff's elimination was arguably the biggest upset of the tournament, as the 21-year-old had just come on the back of a historic Grand Slam triumph at the French Open.

Seeded at No. 6, Madison Keys fared better than two of her compatriots as the 2025 Australian Open winner managed to make it to the third round before losing in straight sets to the unseeded Laura Siegemund, keeping up the trend.

Amanda Anisimova, the lowest-seeded player among the quartet at No. 13, heading into Wimbledon, surprisingly made it the farthest out of any American across the ladies' and gentlemen's singles draws, as she lost in a sensational final to winner Iga Swiatek 0-6, 0-6, breaking several records.

As we head into the hard-court season, the American quartet, who are all among the top eight players in the world, will look to get back on their feet and do well in their home leg of the Tour.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule for these four players, detailing which tournaments they will participate in before the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 24.

Coco Gauff will look to channel her form on clay for the remainder of the season

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Wimbledon | Getty Images

World No. 2 Coco Gauff will look to put the disappointment of her first-round exit at the 2025 All England Championships behind her, as she seeks to rediscover the electrifying form she was in during the clay season.

En route to her Roland Garros victory, the 21-year-old also reached the finals of both the Madrid and Italian Opens, making her the youngest athlete ever to reach the finals of all three major clay-court tournaments.

Coco Gauff has opted to skip the Washington Open and will instead directly play the Montreal and Cincinnati WTA 1000 tournaments in the last week of July and the first week of August, respectively.

Despite her first-round loss, Coco Gauff continues to remain at No. 2 in the world and will now need to deliver to protect her position.

Amanda Anisimova will want to continue her Wimbledon form

Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final | Getty Images

Having been on the wrong end of a record-shattering Wimbledon final which lasted less than an hour, Amanda Anisimova will want to put the woes of her 0-6, 0-6 loss to Iga Swiatek in the finals behind her and channel the form she had. She even had a win against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the run-up to the final.

The 23-year-old will enter the Washington Open set to begin on July 21 as the No. 3 seed before playing in the Montreal and Cincinnati WTA 1000 editions as the No. 7 seed.

Having entered the Championships seeded 13th, Anisimova's runner-up finish has seen her jump six places to No. 7 in the WTA rankings now, leapfrogging fellow Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro.

Madison Keys will cherish the return to hard courts

Madison Keys at Wimbledon 2025 | Getty Images

World No. 8 Madison Keys will look forward to a return to hard courts. With her last title on the tour being the 2025 Australian Open, where she shocked the world as she beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final to become the oldest woman ever to lift the Australian Open title.

Keys has not had a season to boast about since then, with her best performance being a semifinal loss to Sabalenka at the Indian Wells Open back in March. She lost to the eventual winner Coco Gauff in the French Open.

Keys will also miss out on Washington, as she will directly enter the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal on the 27th of July, before heading down to the Cincinnati Open, slated to begin in the first week of August.

Jessica Pegula will be hopeful for a positive hard-court season

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Wimbledon | Getty Images

The second-highest ranked American in the world behind only Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, will want to radically shake things up after disappointing runs in the Grand Slams this year. With two third-round exits at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and a shock opening day exit at Wimbledon, the 31-year-old will hope for a different outcome come hard-court season.

Pegula had a sublime hard-court season last time out, reaching four finals in a row in Toronto, Cincinnati, the US Open, and the Wuhan Open. She even managed to win the Canadian Open in Toronto before making her maiden singles Grand Slam final.

Jessica Pegula heads into the run-in with the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington as the No. 1 seed before entering the Montreal and Cincinnati WTA 1000 events seeded fourth.

