Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Magdalena Frech
Date: June 19, 2025
Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Amanda Anisimova vs Magdalena Frech preview
Amanda Anisimova will square off against Magdalena Frech in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025.
Anisimova was up against former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round here. The American was quick off the blocks, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set. However, she gave her opponent a lifeline after failing to serve out the set at 5-3.
Anisimova regrouped immediately and broke Andreescu's serve once again to take the set. The second set was more straightforward, with a single break of serve helping her wrap up a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Frech began her campaign in Berlin against sixth seed Mirra Andreeva. She led by a break in the first set, but the teenager bagged five games in a row to snatch the set from her. It appeared as if the second set would also slip out of the Pole's grasp after she blew a double break lead.
Andreeva dug deep to level the score to 5-5, but Frech bagged the next two games to take the set. The Pole sprinted towards the finish line after that, dishing out a bagel in the third set to score a 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 win.
Amanda Anisimova vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Amanda Anisimova vs Magdalena Frech odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Magdalena Frech prediction
Aside from a slight hiccup towards the end of the first set, Anisimova played a pretty good match against Andreescu. She finished as the runner-up to Tatjana Maria at Queen's Club last week to begin her grass swing on a strong note. She will be keen to continue the momentum with another deep run in Berlin.
Frech scored the second top 10 win of her career by beating Andreeva in the first round. She almost let her nerves get the better of her in the second set but held firm to force a decider. She then finished the match on a high by winning all six games in the third set.
Frech will now try to win back-to-back matches for the first time since she made the third round of the Australian Open in January. However, it will be a tall order to do so against Anisimova, who is a pretty competent player on grass. The American's strong serve coupled with her laserlike groundstrokes are tough to deal with on grass, and thus make her the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.