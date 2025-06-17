Berlin Tennis Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro, Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova

Day 3 (June 18) of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 will mark the start of the second round. The first round already witnessed a couple of big upsets. Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva was sent packing by Magdalena Frech, who beat her 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Ad

Reigning Australian Open champion and seventh seed Madison Keys followed in her footsteps after that. She was knocked out by Marketa Vondrousova, who won in two tight sets.

Amanda Anisimova, the runner-up at Queen's Club over the weekend, punched her ticket into the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Bianca Andreescu. As the tournament moves into its next phase, here are the predictions for all singles matches set for Day 3 of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro

Badosa kicked off her campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Eva Lys. Navarro, meanwhile, beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 in her opener. Despite the routine scoreline, the American faced a considerable amount of resistance from her opponent.

This will be the third career meeting between Badosa and Navarro. The former won their first meeting at the Italian Open 2024 in three sets, while the latter came out on top in straight sets a few months later at the US Open.

Ad

Both have registered some solid results on grass in the past. Badosa has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon thrice, while Navarro made the last eight at the grass court Major for the first time a year ago. However, the American has endured some tough times this year.

Navarro hasn't tallied back-to-back wins in her past six tournaments and has done so only once in her previous nine tournaments. Injury setbacks prevented Badosa from giving it her best for a while but she seems to have recovered now. She will be favored to win this duel given the American's recent inability to string together consecutive wins. The full preview can be found here.

Ad

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

#2. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova

Aryna Sabalenka at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sabalenka has had some memorable wins this season along with some tough losses. She won the WTA 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid, along with a WTA 500 title in Brisbane. However, she came up short in the Australian Open and the French Open finals, losing to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively in three sets.

Ad

Sabalenka received a first-round bye at the Berlin Tennis Open as the top seed. She has a 2-4 record at the venue, something she will be keen to rectify given her strong performances throughout the season.

Masarova came through the qualifying rounds of the Berlin Tennis Open and beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. Her odds of toppling Sabalenka seem quite slim. The Swiss has five main draw wins to her name this year, while the World No. 1 has 40. The in-form Belarusian should be able to commence her campaign here on a winning note. The full preview can be found here.

Ad

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

#3. Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova

Samsonova survived a spirited challenge from Naomi Osaka in the first round here, scoring a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win. Pegula is the defending champion here and received a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds.

Samsonova won the Berlin Tennis Open in 2021 as a qualifier. She lost in the second round of her title defense the following year and didn't win a match for the past two years. Her win over Osaka snapped her three-match losing skid in the German capital.

Ad

Pegula's 31-11 record this year overshadows Samsonova's 18-11 record so far, making her the favorite to win this match. The American's consistency in her gameplay should help her survive her opponent's relentless onslaught of powerful groundstrokes.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

#4. Jasmine Paolini vs Ons Jabeur

Jasmine Paolini at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Paolini captured the second WTA 1000 title of her career at the Italian Open. She also claimed her maiden Major title in doubles at the French Open with Sara Errani. She received a bye into the second round here as the fourth seed.

Ad

Jabeur secured a spot in the main draw of the Berlin Tennis Open as a lucky loser. She beat Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the first round. She has won a couple of titles on grass, including one in Berlin in 2022. She also finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023.

They have a competitive rivalry, though Paolini holds all the cards right now. After losing her first couple of matches against Jabeur, she has won the last three, indicating the general direction of their careers at the moment.

Ad

Paolini also came up short in last year's Wimbledon final. Both have demonstrated the ability to play well on grass, especially Jabeur. However, the latter's career has been derailed by a string of injuries. While she's trying her best to reclaim her former glory, the Italian's results this year make her the favorite to win this duel.

Predicted winner: Jasmine Paolini

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More