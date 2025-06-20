Berlin Tennis Open 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova

The quarterfinal stage of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 will get underway on Day 5 of the tournament. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame a rain delay to beat Rebeka Masarova and secure her spot in the last eight. However, Coco Gauff, who recently won the French Open, was bundled out in the second round.

Ad

With a rather competitive field this time, there were bound to be upsets aplenty. Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva were shown the door in the first round itself. Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova, two of the most capable grass court players at the moment, have rediscovered their best ahead of Wimbledon.

With a spot in the semifinals up for grabs, expect players to put their best foot forward. On that note, here are the predictions for all the singles matches lined up on Day 5 of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

Following a first-round bye, Sabalenka commenced her run at the Berlin Tennis Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win over Rebeka Masarova. Rybakina beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 7-6 (3) in her opener and rallied from a break down in both sets to score a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Katerina Siniakova.

This will be the 11th career meeting between the two. Sabalenka leads their rivalry 6-4, though Rybakina has won four of their last six matches. The latter also has a 2-1 record against the Belarusian during her tenure as World No. 1.

Ad

While Sabalenka has a decent record on grass with a couple of Wimbledon semifinals under her belt, she has never won back-to-back matches in Berlin. Rybakina is a former Wimbledon champion and is a solid player on grass. She's unfazed by the Belarusian's power-packed game and given her recent success against her, could upset her once again. The full preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Elena Rybakina

#2. Paula Badosa vs Wang Xinyu

Paula Badosa at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Badosa made light work of Eva Lys in the first round, scoring a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over her. She was tested by fellow top 10 player Emma Navarro in the second round but prevailed with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win.

Ad

Wang came through the qualifying rounds and ousted top 20 player Daria Kasatkina in the first round. She scored the biggest win of her career by eliminating World No. 2 and recently crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff in the second round. She beat her 6-3, 6-3 to make the last eight of the Berlin Tennis Open.

Badosa won her only prior match against Wang at this year's Australian Open in two competitive sets. Both have displayed a high level at the Berlin Tennis Open so far. A recurring injury brought the Spaniard's momentum to a halt following her semifinal run at the Melbourne Major. Now that she's back to her best physically, it will be a tall order to stop her, though Wang will be keen to pull off another upset.

Ad

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

#3. Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Anisimova registered a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bianca Andreescu in the first round. She was put to the test by Magdalena Frech in the second round but survived to win the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Samsonova staged a comeback to beat Naomi Osaka 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in her opener. She saved a couple of match points to topple defending champion Jessica Pegula 6-7 (8), 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

Ad

Samsonova is a former champion at the Berlin Tennis Open, winning the tournament as a qualifier in 2021. She's showing flashes of the same form that fetched her the title once again. Anisimova was the runner-up at Queen's Club last week and has the ability to play some of her best tennis on grass.

Both players' shotmaking prowess is amplified on grass. However, Anisimova's recent form points to her victory, though Samsonova won't go down that easily.

Ad

Predicted winner: Amanda Anisimova

#4. Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jabeur initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Berlin Tennis Open but got a second lease of life as a lucky loser. She beat Caroline Dolehide in straight sets in the first round and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-3 upset win over fourth seed Jasmine Paolini. She has also made the semifinals in doubles here.

Ad

Vondrousova edged past seventh seed and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in two tie-breaks in the first round. She was put through the wringer by Diana Shnaider in the second round but came out on top with a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.

This will be a rematch of the Wimbledon 2023 final, which was won by Vondrousova. It marked a second consecutive defeat in the title round at the All England Club for Jabeur. While this won't be an all-out showcase of powerful shotmaking, there's going to be plenty of cat and mouse rallies.

Ad

Both have overcome their respective injury struggles and seem to be peaking at the right time. Their head-to-head is tied at 3-3 in main draw matches. They've beaten some quality players to get this far, though Vondrousova's slightly better results than Jabeur this season tip the scales in her favor.

Predicted winner: Marketa Vondrousova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More