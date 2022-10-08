"Best American player on the circuit by a mile"- Tennis fans react in joy as Taylor Fritz breaks into top 10 of ATP rankings for first time

Taylor Fritz beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 to advance to the final of the Japan Open on Saturday. Thanks to the win against the seventh seed, the American has broken into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old will take on 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe for the Japan Open title on Sunday.

Tennis fans all over the world were excited for the American following his debut in the top 10. One expressed his happiness at seeing an American back in the top 10.

"Bringing US Tennis back on the boards after a long time," a fan said.

Another fan acknowledged the difficult few days Fritz has had, from suffering with COVID-19 to making his way to the top end of the rankings and being one win away from the title.

"Covid last week. Top 10 (and potentially another title) this week. What a ride! So happy for him," a fan wrote.

One user stated his love at seeing Fritz rise to the top 10 as he was the "best American player on the circuit."

"Love to see this. Incredible season, best American player on the circuit by a mile," a tweet read.

Taylor Fritz's Japan Open journey so far

Taylor Fritz will take on Frances Tiafoe in the final of the Japan Open

Taylor Fritz kickstarted his Japan Open campaign with a win against James Duckworth. The American fired 24 aces as he beat Duckworth 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-1 to set up a clash with Hiroki Moriya in the second round.

Against Miroya, Fritz won the first set comfortably but was outclassed by the Japanese in the second set. In the deciding set, the American held his nerve to win 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The 24-year-old smashed 14 aces in the match and registered just three double faults.

The top 10 player was meant to face Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinal match. However, the Australian pulled out of the event minutes before the match due to a left knee injury.

In the penultimate match of the tournament, third seed Fritz beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 5-7(5), 6-3. Fritz made a strong comeback from 1-3 down in the third set to win the match and book his spot in the summit clash.

