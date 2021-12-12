Best on and off court fashion moments of 2021

Tennis and fashion have become synonymous with each other as over the years tennis stars have upped the style quotient when it comes to what they wear on the court and off it as well. So let's take a look at the tennis fashion moments of 2021:

#7 Daniil Medvedev's photoshoot with partner Daria

2021 saw Daniil Medvedev take his game to the next level as he won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. But he he did the same with his sartorial choices as well, albeit off the court.

While on court, his style consisted of simple yet cool Lacoste outfits, but for a photoshoot with a Russian magazine along with partner Daria, Medvedev's dapper outfit ignited comparisons with a classic fictional style icon -- James Bond.

Medvedev's caption was spot on as he has never looked so stylish before.

"A different side of me", he wrote.

#6 Gael Monfils's US Open outfit

Gael Monfils is known for his flamboyant game and at this year's US Open, he had an equally colorful outfit to match his personality and playing style.

Wearing neon green shorts with a black tee with red and green stripes, the Frenchman's flair added some pop to the otherwise safe fashion choices usually made by men regarding their on-court outfit.

#5 Serena Williams's French Open outfit

Serena Williams at the 2021 French Open.

Serena Williams has been one of the leading fashion icons when it comes to tennis, and she's had plenty of memorable fashionable moments on and off the court during her illustrious career.

At this year's French Open, Williams wore a green dress consisting of an asymmetrical transparent skirt over green shorts.

But this time, more than the outfit, considerable attention was garnered by her shoes and deservedly so. Her green shoes featured a mix of designs on them, from a tribute to daughter Olympia, to the sport, the city of Paris and Roland Garros along with an inspring message - "Je ne m’arrêterai jamais" - which translates to "Never stop fighting", something which Williams has done throughout her career.

#4 WTA Finals ceremony looks

The WTA Finals have become one of the most fashionable events of the year, especially due to the pre-tournament ceremony where the best-performing players of the year are at their glamorous best.

This year was no exception, as the eight finalists ditched their sporty outfits and looked gorgeous in their varying chic ensembles.

#3 Naomi Osaka's Met Gala showstopping look

The Met Gala is one of the most high-profile fashion events of the year, and as one of the co-chairs of the event this year, Naomi Osaka had the added pressure of being one of the best dressed at the event.

And she did just that. From hair to outfit to makeup, the four-time Grand Slam championed served one of the most headturning looks at the Gala. The concept behind the outfit was to represent Osaka's diverse heritage and to blend her Haitian and Japanese background for a distinct yet memorable look.

#2 Venus Williams rocks a throwback look at King Richard premiere

At the start of her career, Venus Williams often accessorized her hair with beads to go along with her outfits and at the premiere of "King Richard" recently, the former world no. 1 decided to bring back that look once again.

The silver beads in her hair matched the elegant shiny gown she was wearing, to rock her traditional vintage Venus look with a modern twist.

#1 Serena Williams's tribute to "Flo-Jo" at the Australian Open

At this year's Australian Open, Serena Williams decided to honor another sporting legend. Florence Griffith Joyner, known as "Flo-Jo," was a track and field legend who was known for her fashion sense as well, and Williams decided to wear an outfit inspired by her.

The asymmetrical one-legged catsuit, with red, pink and black color patches, was inspired by Joyner's similarly designed outfit. It became an instant classic and one of the best ones Williams has worn on court.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya