"Bjorn Borg was like Elvis or Elizabeth Taylor, he'd lost touch with the real world" - When Arthur Ashe spoke about Swede's shock retirement at age 26

Arthur Ashe once suggested that Bjorn Borg's immense popularity contributed to his surprisingly early retirement. The American tennis legend made the candid remarks ahead of Borg's return to the sport eight years after stepping away.

Borg won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 1974 French Open, only one year after turning professional. He went on to claim five more titles at the claycourt Major as well as five consecutive Wimbledon championships. The Swede also came to be recognized for his immense popularity, with Pat Cash calling him the "first rock star" in the sport and John Lloyd likening him to the "tennis players' Beatle."

Despite his remarkable accomplishments, Bjorn Borg made the unexpected decision to retire in 1983 at just 26 years old. However, the Swede found it difficult to adjust to life after retirement, with his ex-wife Mariana Simionescu revealing how "sad" it was to see him feeling lost. The 11-time Grand Slam champion chose to make a comeback to the tour in 1991, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated before Bjorn Borg's highly anticipated return at the Monte Carlo Open, Arthur Ashe shared his thoughts on the Swede's initial retirement. He asserted that, while the Swede had the ability to triumph at the US Open, he had become "bigger" than the sport and lost touch with reality when he left.

"And left the game wanting. I think Bjorn could have won the U.S. Open. I think he could have won the Grand Slam. But by the time he left, the historical challenge didn't mean anything. He was bigger than the game. He was like Elvis or Liz Taylor or somebody. He'd lost touch with the real world," Ashe said.

"Bjorn Borg was like a rock star, like one of the Beatles... The girls were screaming and crying" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert also weighed in on Bjorn Borg's popularity in a 2024 interview with the New York Times, disclosing that the Swede was treated like a rock star at the French Open.

Evert recalled how women would cry and reach out to Borg when he arrived, expressing her belief that the former World No. 1 remained the "biggest star" in the sport.

"It was all about men’s tennis. And Bjorn was like a rock star, like one of the Beatles. He had to have security guards around him," Evert said.

"The girls were screaming and crying and trying to grab at him. I’d never seen anybody idolized like him. To this day I think he’s still the biggest star tennis has ever had," she added.

Bjorn Borg has also credited himself and his "good friend" Chris Evert for elevating tennis to a "different level," acknowledging that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams followed in their footsteps.

