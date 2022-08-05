"Black girls dominating a sport that didn’t want them dominating the sport, my dream" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff defeating Naomi Osaka in exciting contest at Silicon Valley Classic

Coco Gauff booked her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday, dominating Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Although the American needed eight match points to dispose of the four-time Grand Slam champion, she eventually pulled through with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

In the most highly anticipated clash of the tournament, the 18-year-old proved to be the better player by quite a distance, as Osaka's lack of match practice caught up with her during the important moments. An error-prone display from the Japanese, combined with some big hitting from Gauff, ensured that the sixth seed never looked in trouble at any point in the match.

Tennis fans on social media were more than impressed with the young American's display on the night, praising her for the composure she showed against a seasoned veteran like Osaka.

In general, users on Twitter were very happy with the way the encounter unfolded, opining that it was great to see two players of Black descent showcase that they belong at the highest level in a sport that has ignored them for too long.

"Black girls dominating a sport that didn’t want them dominating the sport. My dream."

Another fan was all praise for the World No. 11, remarking that she was close to being unbeatable when she was playing at her very best, and tweeted:

"Gauff dictates whenever she can and defends with furious footwork and crisply controlled depth. Osaka misses way too many backhands."

Ed Salmon @fogmount Gauff dictates whenever she can and defends with furious footwork and crisply controlled depth. Osaka misses way too many backhands. Coco wins, 64 64 in San Jose. Gauff dictates whenever she can and defends with furious footwork and crisply controlled depth. Osaka misses way too many backhands. Coco wins, 64 64 in San Jose.

One Twitter user was satisfied with Osaka's performance as well, stating that, despite some rustiness, she showed signs that she was slowly getting back on track after a topsy-turvy last few months on the WTA tour. The tweet read:

"Stirring battle in San Jose as Naomi Osaka saves 7 MP's from 1-5 before succumbing to Coco Gauff's superior play on the night 6-4, 6-4. Coco's improvement continues apace but great to see Osaka focused & committed. This is the rivalry to watch."

Richard Ingham Evans @Ringham7 Stirring battle in @SanJose as @naomiosaka saves 7 MP's from 1-5 before succumbing to @CocoGauff 's superior play on the night 6-4, 6-4. Coco's improvement continues apace but great to see Osaka focused & committed. This is the rivalry to watch Stirring battle in @SanJose as @naomiosaka saves 7 MP's from 1-5 before succumbing to @CocoGauff 's superior play on the night 6-4, 6-4. Coco's improvement continues apace but great to see Osaka focused & committed. This is the rivalry to watch

Courtney Nguyen @FortyDeuceTwits whatever happens from here on out tonight, the concerns over naomi osaka's demise have been greatly exaggerated lol whatever happens from here on out tonight, the concerns over naomi osaka's demise have been greatly exaggerated lol

Full Dissident @hbryant42 GSM: (6) Gauff d. Osaka, 6-4, 6-4. Dominant, impressive performance by Gauff - until the close. Led 6-4, 5-1 0-40, then lost the next three games and seven MPs. Osaka, lacking matches, put on a furious charge at the end. 8 DFs for Gauff, but a *much* bigger serve. Needed 8 MPs. GSM: (6) Gauff d. Osaka, 6-4, 6-4. Dominant, impressive performance by Gauff - until the close. Led 6-4, 5-1 0-40, then lost the next three games and seven MPs. Osaka, lacking matches, put on a furious charge at the end. 8 DFs for Gauff, but a *much* bigger serve. Needed 8 MPs.

Alex Simon @AlexSimonSports FINAL: Gauff 6-4, 6-4.



Osaka puts up quite the fight, saving *seven* match points and getting a break while facing a serve for the match. But Gauff was incredible tonight.



Here’s their meeting after the match: FINAL: Gauff 6-4, 6-4.Osaka puts up quite the fight, saving *seven* match points and getting a break while facing a serve for the match. But Gauff was incredible tonight.Here’s their meeting after the match: https://t.co/8sS0k7TTOA

thal @thalissuffering wta @WTA







#MubadalaSVC A statement performance under the sunset @CocoGauff defeats former World No.1 Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-4 in San Jose! A statement performance under the sunset 🌅🇺🇸 @CocoGauff defeats former World No.1 Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-4 in San Jose!#MubadalaSVC https://t.co/2s1RUARwzh what a performance coco🫶🏽 let's go deep okay we can make the final if you keep playing like that!! twitter.com/WTA/status/155… what a performance coco🫶🏽 let's go deep okay we can make the final if you keep playing like that!! twitter.com/WTA/status/155…

jojo @joneishabzuniga @WTA @CocoGauff proud of both Naomi and Coco. it’s been a bit since Naomi played so she’s definitely rusty still (not discrediting coco, she played an amazing match), but once Naomi gets more games in, she’ll be absolutely devastating. coco for msvc @WTA @CocoGauff proud of both Naomi and Coco. it’s been a bit since Naomi played so she’s definitely rusty still (not discrediting coco, she played an amazing match), but once Naomi gets more games in, she’ll be absolutely devastating. coco for msvc 🏆

Sandy Burke @_Burky @WTA #MubadalaSVC @CocoGauff One note: Coco has improved A LOT! I give her two more years to do some BIG [real] damage. Keep working on your serve, @CocoGauff ! Lol, Coco is very mature, but she laughs like a kid. I love that laugh @WTA @CocoGauff One note: Coco has improved A LOT! I give her two more years to do some BIG [real] damage. Keep working on your serve, @CocoGauff! Lol, Coco is very mature, but she laughs like a kid. I love that laugh 😄 #MubadalaSVC

Coco Gauff takes on Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic

Coco Gauff takes on Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals in San Jose

Following her victory over Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff will lock horns with second seed Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic. The Spaniard defeated Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round to set up a meeting with the teenager.

The duo have met twice on the WTA tour before, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1. Badosa won their first fixture at the 2021 Indian Wells Open, while the American turned victor in their most recent encounter at the Qatar Open earlier this year. The winner of the clash will take on either Daria Kasatkina or Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

