Brisbane International 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson preview

Dimitrov is into the Brisbane last-four.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on the unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson for a place in the Brisbane International final.

World No. 14 Dimitrov continued his progress through the draw with a straight-set win over Rinky Hijikata. In a lopsided first set, the Bulgarian conceded just one game before facing sterner resistance in the second.

Hijikata won four games but was powerless to stop Dimitrov from crossing the finish line as the Bulgarian extended his perfect start to the year to 3-0. He also improved to 21-6 at the ATP 250 event for the most wins by a player in tournament history.

Having beaten Andy Murray and Daniel Altmaier in the first two rounds, Dimitrov will look to reach the Brisbane final for the third time, having done so in 2012 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the 55th-ranked Jordan Thompson brought up the biggest win of his career by downing former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in three sets. The Australian looked on course for a straight-set defeat as Nadal had three match points in the second set.

However, Thompson wrested the set and forced a decider. He went 4-1 ahead in the third set when Nadal took a medical timeout after seemingly injuring his hip. The Spaniard returned to court but was unable to stop his opponent from crossing the finish line to reach his first Brisbane semifinal.

Earlier this week, Thompson beat Aleksandar Vukic in his opener in straight sets before receiving a walkover against Ugo Humbert in the next round.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Dimitrov and Thompson have split their two previous meetings, with the Bulgarian winning the pair's last clash in the Indian Wells opening round in straight sets two years ago.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Grigor Dimitrov Jordan Thompson

The odds will be updated when they release.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Thompson is into his first Brisbane semifinal.

Both Dimitrov and Thompson are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles.

Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and also move well. But the Bulgarian takes the edge with his superior consistency, pedigree and experience, particularly on hardcourts, where he has reached multiple Grand Slam quarterfinals and won the ATP Finals.

The two players are coming off contrasting wins in the previous round. Dimitrov hardly broke a sweat in seeing off Hijikata, while Thompson needed nearly three and a half hours to get past Nadal.

The Bulgarian is obviously the fresher of the two players, so expect him to beat Thompson as he looks to add to his 2017 title.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.