Bucharest 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Timofey Skatov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Tiriac Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Timofey Skatov

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: Tiriac Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Nastase and Marica Sporst Club, Bucharest, Romania

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Timofey Skatov preview

In Picture: Stan Wawrinka (Getty)

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka will begin his campaign at the 2025 Tiriac Open with a first-round clash against Kazakh qualifier Timofey Skatov. The Swiss is way past his prime, as injuries and his poor form have seen him drop to 161 on the ATP rankings. Wawrinka has lost all four matches he has played on the Tour this year, starting with a four-set loss against Lorenzo Sonego at the Australian Open.

The Swiss player had first-round exits at the Open Occitanie, Open 13, and the ABN Amro Open. Wawrinka failed to qualify for the main draw at the Qatar Open, losing 6-7 (6), 6-1, 3-6 against Quentin Halys in the qualifiers. He last played at a Challenger event in Naples, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Luciano Darderi in the quarterfinal.

Timofey Skatov has mostly played on the Challenger Tour in 2025, with a quarterfinal run in Girona being his best result. He played at the Australian Open qualifiers but lost 3-6, 4-6 against Borna Gojo, failing to enter the main draw.

However, the Kazakh player has put in two good performances in Romania so far, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Oleg Prihodko, and 6-1, 7-6 (3) against Radu Albot to qualify for his first main draw appearance in the season.

Stan Wawrinka vs Timofey Skatov head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Stan Wawrinka vs Timofey Skatov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka -210 TBD TBD Timofey Skatov +160 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stan Wawrinka vs Timofey Skatov prediction

Even though his current form is poor, Stan Wawrinka has a prolific record on clay courts. The Swiss player has a 64 percent win rate on the surface and has reached 14 clay-court finals. His last title on the surface came at the 2017 Geneva Open, when he won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Mischa Zverev in the final.

Timofey Skatov has played only 17 matches on the ATP Tour so far in his career. The 24-year-old has yet to make a significant move in any of the events on the main Tour, but he has five clay-court titles on the Challenger and the ITF Tours.

The experience gap is vast between the two players, and that is what makes Wawrinka the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Wawrinka to win in straight sets

