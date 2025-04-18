Busan Open 2025: Brandon Holt vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Holt vs Terence Atmane
Date: April 19, 2025
Tournament: Busan Open 2025
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Spo 1 Park, Busan, South Korea
Category: ATP 125 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: US$164,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Brandon Holt vs Terence Atmane preview
World No. 116 Brandon Holt will take on Terence Atmane in the semifinals of the Busan Open.
Holt has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in the last couple of years. He's made a solid start to the season by amassing title-winning runs in the Nonthaburi 3 and Bengaluru Challenger. He also reached the final of the Pune Challenger but lost to Dalibor Svrcina in straight sets.
The American entered Busan after a first-round exit in Houston. He started his campaign by cruising past Constant Lestienne and Alex Bolt in the first two rounds and then edged past Yu-hsiou Hsu in the quarterfinals. Holt outclassed Taiwanese Hsu in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.
Terence Atmane, meanwhile, has also played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the third round of the Italian Open last year, which was his best result on the tour. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Manama Challenger but lost to Holt in straight sets.
The Frenchman entered Busan after a first-round exit in Morelia. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over James McCabe and Omar Jasika and then brushed aside Ilia Simakin in the quarterfinals. Atmane defeated Simakin in straight sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Brandon Holt vs Terence Atmane head-to-head
Holt and Atmane have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Holt has defeated Atmane four times on lower-level circuits.
Brandon Holt vs Terence Atmane odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Brandon Holt vs Terence Atmane prediction
Brandon Holt is a popular name on the ATP Challenger Circuit. The American has already reached three finals this year and looks poised to make his fourth in Busan. He has a potent all-around game with effective groundstrokes off both wings.
Atmane, on the contrary, showed great potential by reaching the third round in Rome last year. The Frenchman is yet to churn out a similar result on the tour and will be hoping to find his rhythm in Busan. A title at this level could boost his confidence on tour.
Considering their recent performance and record on the Challenger tour, Holt will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The American has never lost to Atmane before and is in pole position to reach the final of the Busan Open. He shouldn't have too many problems outsmarting his opponent in the semifinals.
Pick: Holt to win in straight sets