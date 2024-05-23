Can Novak Djokovic win his 1st title of 2024 at the Geneva Open with the draw falling apart?

Novak Djokovic is currently playing his trait at the Geneva Open, for the first time in his career. The Serbian has struggled with form throughout the season and is still trophyless going into the 2024 French Open.

The Geneva Open is an ATP 250 event but has some of the best players in the world competing. However, there have been a few shock results in the initial rounds, leaving Novak Djokovic the odds-on favourite to win his first title of the season.

Andy Murray and Ben Shelton exit early as Novak Djokovic becomes the favourite to win the Geneva Open

The 2024 Geneva Open has yielded some surprising results during the first two rounds. The draw, which included Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud, was set to be a big challenge for Novak Djokovic, but things can turn out quite well for the Serbian.

Andy Murray was the first to suffer a defeat as the Brit star was knocked out in the first round by Yannick Hanfmann. Another Brit, Jack Draper lost his first-round match as well causing another upset for a section of fans.

In the second round, the Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton were left shell-shocked as they both lost in three-set thrillers. Fritz lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to a fellow American Alex Michelsen, while Ben Shelton lost to the Italian star Flavio Cobolli 4-6, 7-6(1),6-2.

With three of the best players already out in the second round, the draw at the Geneva Open has fallen apart. Now, No. 2 seed, Casper Ruud is the only possible threat for Novak Djokovic and his quest to win his first trophy of the season.

Novak Djokovic's path to glory at the Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic could finally get his hands on a trophy as his draw has eased after some upsets at the Geneva Open. The Serbian star is three matches away from winning the title in Geneva in his first attempt.

Djokovic had to battle Murray's conqueror, Yannick Hanfmann in the second round. The World No. 1 won the match 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets but was 3-0 in the second set before mounting a comeback. With the Serbian already short on match practice, he will sure be happy with the win which has propelled him to the next round.

Djokovic could potentially face No. 6 seed, Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals, before facing an unseeded opponent in the semi-final. A clash against Casper Ruud could await in the finals if the Norwegian makes it past Sebastian Baez from his side of the draw.

There is no doubt that Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the 2024 Geneva Open. The Serbian is far too good a player to not go all the way in the tournament, especially with several star players already knocked out. However, this season has also been a stern reminder of the Serbian's shortcomings on the court.

Novak Djokovic has struggled for form and consistency since the start of the season and a title win in Geneva would do him a world of good. The Serbian decided to compete in Geneva after an early exit at the Italian Open and his decision might bear fruit with a successful outing at the Geneva Open.

While there is no doubt that Djokovic is using this tournament to prepare for the 2024 French Open, a trophy will only increase his confidence as he aims to get back to his best form for his Roland Garros title defence.

