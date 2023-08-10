Chris Evert's ex-husband and former tennis player John Lloyd recently opined that Carlos Alcaraz was not someone he could envision hanging out at nightclubs in the company of women.

Former World No. 21 Lloyd was married to Evert between 1979-87. He was the first British player to play a Grand Slam final in the Open Era, when he played in the summit clash of the Australian Open in 1977. Lloyd lost the title to Vitas Gerulaitis.

Lloyd appeared on the latest episode of the 'Rock n Roll Tennis' podcast, where he discussed the role of tennis players who made a name for themselves not only in the tennis world but were known worldwide due to their off-court antics as well. He suggested that such stars helped the sport reach a greater number of people.

"We need superstars like Andre Agassi. He was regularly spotted with female celebrities. For me it just makes our sport… it just goes above the level that it’s at when you’ve got superstars that people that don’t even like tennis but like Agassi… he was a crossover star. Everybody knew Agassi because he was not just a great tennis player but because of his off-court activities as well," he said.

Upon being asked who in the present can imitate Agassi's success, Lloyd replied:

"Nick Kyrgios… I mean he’s taken now… but I think would have been some example of who would do that if it was made available to him but you see Nick hasn’t won enough matches… you’ve got to be a damn good player to do that otherwise people aren’t interested."

Lloyd further stated that a successful player like Alcaraz, in his opinion, would not follow in the footsteps of Agassi.

"Someone, I think who is going to win so many tournaments anyways is Carlos Alcaraz and I think he has got a certain look about him. Once his English gets better which it will… He’s not afraid of the cameras. But I can’t really see him going out to nightclubs with young ladies on his arm… I might be wrong but I can’t see that," he added.

"Carlos Alcaraz is always with an entourage of 5-6 guys that are businesslike" - Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann

Carlos Alcaraz with his team.

During the same conversation on the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast, influencer Rachel Stuhlmann talked about crossing Carlos Alcaraz's path on various instances and said:

"I think with Alcaraz, I think that he’s… Okay so I’ve been to so many tournaments, especially over the summer and there have been so many random instances where I kind of just cross paths with Carlos."

Stuhlmann, who has lately gained immense popularity on TikTok, revealed that Alcaraz is never alone and has half a dozen people surrounding him all the time.

"Whether it’s like a hotel lobby or somewhere near the site… He’s always with this entourage of like five or six guys and they’re all really similar… they’re all businesslike and just seem all to themselves which is great," She said.

