Can tennis ignore Alexander Zverev's assault allegations while he keeps winning tournaments?

Alexander Zverev won his 20th ATP Tour title over the weekend, downing Laslo Djere in the final of the 2023 Hamburg European Open. It was an emotional outing for the German in front of his home fans in Hamburg, ending a 30-year wait for a local champion at the ATP 500 event.

For Zverev personally as well, the title was a momentous occasion. It was his first title in two years, coming after the 2021 ATP Finals. He had reached two other finals in the days since, losing to Carlos Alcaraz at last year's Madrid Open and to Alexander Bublik at the Open Sud de France before that.

More importantly, it was huge for the former World No. 2 to win a title after his shocking injury at the 2022 French Open, where he twisted his ankle in the semifinals after a nasty fall and had to leave the court in a wheelchair.

Having made his comeback to the tour this year, Alexander Zverev had blown hot and cold until Hamburg and many had doubted his ability to return to the winner's circle in the days in between. By all objective, tennis-based information, the 26-year-old's success should have warmed the hearts of tennis fans around the globe.

But for most, it did not. At least for those who had been following the latest developments around the German.

Just prior to the Hamburg European Open, Zverev was accused of causing "bodily harm" by ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, with whom he shares a child. According to reports, the Berlin public prosecutor's office was seeking a penalty order against the World No. 15, a sign that they saw sufficient proof in the case filed by Patea to take him to court.

This was, of course, categorically denied by Zverev, who put the matter to bed in an interview by stating that his lawyers will take care of it. Following that, no other questions on the same came his way throughout his time in Hamburg.

For those unaware, this is not the first time Alexander Zverev has been accused of assault by a partner. Olga Sharypova, another ex-girlfriend, had accused the former US Open finalist of domestic abuse, admitting in a heartbreaking interview that she was scared for her life.

Among other things, Sharypova revealed that Zverev had punched her in the face (more than once) and covered her face with a pillow until she couldn't breathe. On one occasion, she had even injected herself with the insulin the diabetic Zverev had with him being a diabetic as she just "had to leave in some way."

As expected, the World No. 15 had denied everything and said the matter would be handled in the court by his lawyers. The accusation came to light in 2020, thanks to an extensive piece published by Racquet Magazine, and the ATP launched their own investigation on the matter soon after.

The investigation dragged on for three years and in the meantime, Zverev was not barred entry from participating at any tournament. He went about his daily life, while Sharypova had to make her social media accounts private due to the constant verbal abuse she was being subjected to.

Finally, in January 2023, the ATP published their findings, saying that there was "insufficient evidence" against the abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action came the 26-year-old's way from his parent body.

“A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP,” the statement read.

“The investigation was carried out by The Lake Forest Group (LFG), a third-party investigator. LFG conducted extensive interviews with both Sharypova and Zverev, and 24 other individuals including family and friends, tennis players, and other parties involved with the ATP Tour,” it added.

This, while appalling, is keeping in line with the general pattern established around the world. According to a report from 2014, more than 90% of men accused of domestic violence do not spend a single day in jail. In 2023, one shouldn't be surprised if that number has gotten worse.

How the tennis world reacted to Alexander Zverev's Hamburg title

Hamburg European Open 2023 - Day 9

All that said, Alexander Zverev's title win at the 2023 Hamburg European Open was reported by most accounts on social media without any mention of his pending assault allegation.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



In Hamburg, the former no. 2 wins his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the first on clay since 2021 Madrid, by defeating Laslo Djere in 2 sets.



Thanks to this win Zverev moves to no. 9 in the Race (no. 10 if Frtiz wins Atlanta). pic.twitter.com/DrMErAzUHt Zverev wins the 20th title!In Hamburg, the former no. 2 wins his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the first on clay since 2021 Madrid, by defeating Laslo Djere in 2 sets.Thanks to this win Zverev moves to no. 9 in the Race (no. 10 if Frtiz wins Atlanta).

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Sascha wins a 1st title since 2021 ATP Finals defeating Laslo Djere 7-5 6-3 at home



20th career's title pic.twitter.com/dvDLR91Q71 Zverev takes the crown in HamburgSascha wins a 1st title since 2021 ATP Finals defeating Laslo Djere 7-5 6-3 at home20th career's title

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



He’s now up to #9 in the Live Race to the ATP Finals.



He won his last title in 2021.



It seems fitting that the drought ends in his hometown.



pic.twitter.com/4MsN4T0xcc Alexander Zverev wins his 20th ATP title in Hamburg.He’s now up to #9 in the Live Race to the ATP Finals.He won his last title in 2021.It seems fitting that the drought ends in his hometown.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Zverev's first tour title since his serious ankle injury in the semis of the 2022 French Open



First German man to win the singles in Hamburg since Michael Stich in 1993



#getty pic.twitter.com/VBq69vokO7 Germany's Alexander Zverev wins title in Hamburg, defeating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3.Zverev's first tour title since his serious ankle injury in the semis of the 2022 French OpenFirst German man to win the singles in Hamburg since Michael Stich in 1993

José Morgado @josemorgado



Already 9th in the Race. Alexander Zverev back to winning ways in Hamburg. His first title since the 2021 ATP Finals. Looking solidly on his way back to the top 10.Already 9th in the Race. twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

His 20th career title earned a mention, him breaking into the top 10 of the ATP Race to Turin earned a mention, his first title since that shocking French Open injury earned a mention. The "bodily harm" part? Not to be seen anywhere.

It was a few fans who remembered all that, pointing out wherever possible that the World No. 15 should never have been allowed to play the tournament once the accusations surfaced.

Some even called out the ATP 500 event for continuing to give Zverev PR despite the revelation. Sadly, none of it reached the ears of the organizers and Germany's No. 1 continued to be the poster boy for the event.

This brings us to one big question.

What does tennis do with Alexander Zverev?

2022 ATP Cup: Day 2

Does every win of the German have to come with a disclaimer that he has been accused of assault twice by two different women? Does every line mentioning the World No. 15 come with a small asterisk that this man stands accused of causing "bodily harm" to an ex-girlfriend as we speak? Are journalists supposed to completely ignore Zverev's wins? Are tournaments obligated to keep him out of their social media campaigns and media day duties?

There is, of course, no perfect solution to this. Zverev was once the golden boy of the ATP and was hailed as the next big thing in men's tennis before Carlos Alcaraz came into the public eye. He is an Olympic gold medalist. Andrey Rublev considers him his "best friend."

He was represented by Roger Federer's Team8 before they split in the wake of Sharypova's accusations and even then, Federer did not publicly come out against the former World No. 2.

"Look, Sascha is a great guy," Federer said. "I'm really happy for him when he does well. But I don't get involved in those types of decisions, to be honest. I feel like if I get asked, I get asked, but otherwise..."

All things considered, Alexander Zverev is not likely to drop off the face of the tennis world anytime soon. On the tennis side of things, he has shown that he consistently belongs at the top of the game. As long as he produces results ont he court, he will be in the spotlight.

What can be done, however, is to ensure that his allegations are not brushed under the carpet. For starters, the ATP has to come out with a concrete domestic violence policy, something many players, including Andy Murray and Martina Navratilova, have called for. As of now, no such policy has been created.

The second is to have a swift investigation that does not drag on for 3 years. The ATP is yet to announce that there is an investigation into the second case, and they might not until the matter reaches court. Even if it does, chances are that it will have the same end result as the first.

"This needs to be properly addressed and actually investigated rather than the BS investigation by @atptour to nowhere," Navratilova said on the Zverev accusations earlier.

But what do fans do? What can fans do? Not watch any Alexander Zverev matches? Pray for his losses? Take delight in his injuries? Show up at tournaments where he is playing and boo him until he snaps? Is there anything fans can even do?

Those are broad philosophical questions that have no easy answer, perhaps no answer at all. In the eyes of the law, Zverev is not guilty. Whether that law is fair or not, as evidenced by the treatment that has been met out to women throughout centuries, is another matter entirely and is subject to the individual's sense of morality and ethics.

Fans can only do what they have been doing about this for a while -- remind those unaware that there exist certain allegations of assault against him. They may not be proved yet and they may never be proved but the full facts deserve to be out in the open.

Alexander Zverev maybe the Hamburg European Champion, but that does not, in any way, make him less accused of domestic assault. Two things can be true at the same time: A man plays impressive tennis on the court and punched a woman more than once on the face off it.