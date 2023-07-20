"Needs to be actually investigated" - Martina Navratilova urges prompt action in light of latest assault allegations against Alexander Zverev

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently commented on the latest assault allegations against former World No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

Zverev is facing new assault allegations in his home country, Germany, less than six months after the ATP closed its investigation into domestic abuse claims made by his former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova.

According to German news outlet RTL, the public prosecutor's office in Berlin is seeking a penalty order against Zverev for allegedly causing "bodily harm" to ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, the mother of their two-year-old daughter, Mayla.

RTL also reported that if the penalty charge is approved, Zverev could face a fine of up to €500,000. This amount is determined by the gravity of the crime and the accused's income.

In light of this, Martina Navratilova, a vocal advocate for human rights, took to social media to express her thoughts. She stated that, unlike the ATP Tour's previous investigation into Alexander Zverev, this matter must be thoroughly investigated.

"And this needs to be properly addressed and actually investigated rather than the BS investigation by @atptour to nowhere," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @AdamAddicott And this needs to be properly addressed and actually investigated rather than the BS investigation by @atptour to nowhere.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion added:

"Clearly, tennis needs a domestic violence policy."

What did Alexander Zverev say after the conclusion of his previous abuse investigation?

Alexander Zverev pictured at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six.

The ATP launched an investigation in October 2021 into allegations made by Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. She claimed in a magazine interview that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive towards her during their relationship.

The ATP stated that after a 15-month investigation, they were unable to substantiate allegations of abuse or determine whether any player offenses occurred. The investigation, which included going through the material on Zverev's electronic devices, concluded in January 2023 and the German got a clean chit.

Zverev later posted a statement on his Instagram stories, thanking ATP for its "time and attention" in the matter.

"From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me. I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP's investigation and am grateful for the organization's time and attention in this matter," Alexander Zverev said.

The former World No. 2 also disclosed that he had pursued legal action against the allegations in both Germany and Russia, both of which have since ended in his favor.

"This decision marks a third neutral, third-party arbiter who has reviewed all relevant information and made a clear and informed decision on this matter in my favor," he said.

"In addition to the ATP's independent investigation, I have also initiated court proceedings in Germany and Russia, both of which have won."

Zverev then stated that now that the matter has been resolved, his priority is to recover from his injury and focus on tennis. Zverev also thanked his friends, family, and fans for their support throughout.

"I am grateful that this is finally resolved and my priority now is recovering from injury and concentrating on what I love most in this world - tennis. I want to thank my friends, family and fans for their ongoing support. We followed the long and difficult process and justice has prevailed," Alexander Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev via Instagram stories.