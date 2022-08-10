Canadian Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina

Date: August 10, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina preview

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will lock horns against 10th seed Coco Gauff in the second round of the Canadian Open.

Coco Gauff outclassed compatriot Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 in her first-round clash in Toronto. The American teen sensation is having an impressive season, having won 28 matches and faced 14 losses.

Although she is yet to get her hands on a title this year, Gauff has managed to make it to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and the Silicon Valley Classic. She has also contested the semifinals of the Adelaide International-2 and the 2022 WTA German Open.

Gauff made her Major breakthrough when she reached the final of the French Open in both singles as well as doubles alongside fellow American Jessica Pegula. Gauff found herself on the losing end of both those encounters, facing defeat against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 in the singles final.

World No. 27 Elena Rybakina herself is having a successful run this season. Her ranking certainly does not reflect her wins. The Kazakh has registered 29 wins against 13 losses.

She reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and was able to cross the finish line successfully by outsmarting Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to lift the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish. While she is now a Grand Slam champion, the 23-year-old acquired zero points for the accomplishment as the WTA stripped the grasscourt Slam of its ranking points this year.

Apart from Wimbledon, Rybakina reached the last eight at Indian Wells and played in the final of the Adelaide International. She overcame Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-1 in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Gauff and Rybakina have never competed against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina odds

Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Rybakina dwells on her fierce forehand to hit winners

This will be a thrilling contest between the two superstars whose results could go wither way. Both Gauff and Rybakina have almost identical stats on hardcourts.

The American teenager is an aggressive player with a good mix of shots. She will rely on her crosscourt backhand shot to cause trouble for her opponent. She will also use her lobs to control the pace of the points.

The Kazakh, however, moves quite well for her height. She has a threatening serve with a speed lingering around 120+ mph. Her serving accuracy is beneficial for earning free points against her competitors and Rybakina also depends on her fierce forehand to hit winners.

She will try to attack Gauff’s weaker forehand to extract errors from it. However, the American's rich vein of form and strength on the surface gave her an advantage over the Kazakh and Gauff will likely come through to reach the third round.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

