Canadian Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexis Galarneau preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexis Galarneau

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexis Galarneau preview

Delray Beach Open - Quarterfinals - Grigor Dimitrov

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov will square off against Alexis Galarneau in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Dmitrov has had a hot and cold season so far, amassing 19 wins from 33 matches, which includes semifinal appearances at the Melbourne Summer Set and Monte Carlo Masters. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Delray Beach Open and Indian Wells Masters.

The Bulgarian has not been able to get past the Round of 16 in his last seven tournaments. He'll be entering Montreal on the back of early exits at the Queen's Club Championships, Wimbledon and Citi Open.

Dimitrov began his campaign in Washington D.C. with a hard fought win over Adrian Mannarino but couldn't fend off Sebastian Korda in the second round.

Galarneau, on the other hand, has chalked up 27 wins from 45 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Francavilla Al Mare Challenger and a runner-up finish most recently at the Winnipeg Challenger. He'll be making his debut on the main tour this season at the Canadian Open.

The 23-year-old picked up competent wins over Liam Broady and Evan Zhu en route to the finals in Winnipeg. He put up a tough fight against Emilio Gomez in the summit clash but was outfoxed by the Ecuadorian in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexis Galarneau head-to-head

Dimitrov and Galarneau have never faced each other. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexis Galarneau odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov Alexis Galarneau

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (to be updated)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexis Galarneau prediction

Dimitrov will be the overwhelming favorite to win this tie. He's pulled off some decent results this season and has a 61 percent success ratio on the surface.

The Bulgarian got off to a fine start at the Citi Open and also led the match against Korda in the second round. The rain delay completely halted his momentum and he buckled under pressure once the match resumed. Dimitrov is known for his effortless movement and strong defensive skills. He likes to construct points patiently from the baseline.

Galarneau goes head-to-head against a seasoned campaigner like Dimitrov and will need to bring his A-game to the fore. His only title-winning run on the hardcourts came at the 2020 ITF M15 Fayetteville.

The Canadian, whose serve is his most potent weapon, has spent a lot of time on the tennis courts this year and will be eager to impress in his first showing on the main tour.

Dimitrov will be up against a dedicated competitor who has put in a lot of work this season. Any lapse in concentration or a shift in momentum could cost the Bulgarian. If he maintains his focus, however, he should be able to secure the win and go through to the second round.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far