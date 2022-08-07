Canadian Open 2022: Jenson Brooksby vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Alexander Bublik

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexander Bublik preview

Brooksby will look to make a good start to his Canadian Open campaign

Jenson Brooksby will face Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday. The American has won 18 out of 31 matches so far this season, reaching two finals.

The first of these came at the Dallas Open in February, where he beat Andreas Seppi, Jordan Thompson and Marcos Giron before losing to Reilly Opelka in the title clash.

Brooksby's second final of 2022 came at the Atlanta Open last week, where he was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Alex de Minaur.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis De Minaur took the crown in Atlanta



Aussie player has secured a 2nd title in Georgia and career's No.6 taking down Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 De Minaur took the crown in Atlanta Aussie player has secured a 2nd title in Georgia and career's No.6 taking down Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 https://t.co/ZGSoQguDgB

Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, has won 22 out of 40 matches so far this season, winning the Open Sud de France. The Kazakh won the tournament by beating Alexander Zverev in the final.

After being eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon, Bublik competed at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Here, he beat Jack Sock, Andy Murray and Jason Kubler to seal his place in the final. However, the Kazakh was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) by Maxime Cressy.

ATP Tour @atptour



Maxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to become the 2022



@TennisHalloFame FIRST ATP TOUR TITLEMaxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to become the 2022 #InfosysHallOfFameOpen Singles Champion FIRST ATP TOUR TITLE 🔥Maxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to become the 2022 #InfosysHallOfFameOpen Singles Champion 🏆@TennisHalloFame https://t.co/kvoZjTi3fr

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently 0-0 as they haven't met before.

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Jenson Brooksby -130 Alexander Bublik +100

(All odds sourced from Betmgm).

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Brooksby has produced some fine tennis this season and is someone to look out for in the coming years. However, Bublik is more than capable of giving him a run for his money.

Brooksby is a counterpuncher who loves to prolong points. The American is capable of wearing out his opponents and forcing errors out of them.

The Kazakh's biggest weapon, on the other hand, is his serve and he will look to make the most out of it. Bublik will also try to catch Brooksby off-guard with his underarm serves.

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one, with the American likely to come out on top.

Pick: Brooksby to win in three sets.

