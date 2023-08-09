Canadian Open 2023 Day 3: Men's Singles Predictions ft. Andy Murray vs Max Purcell

The third day of action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, August 9, will feature 15 second-round matches. Eleven seeds, five qualifiers, two wildcards, and a lucky loser will be in action at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

On Tuesday, the likes of Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Sebastian Korda emerged victorious, respectively beating Tallon Griekspoor, Jiri Lehecka, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Without further ado, here's how the following four second-round matches at the Canadian Open could pan out on Wednesday.

#1 Andy Murray vs Max Purcell

Max Purcell takes on Andy Murray.

Andy Murray takes on Australian lucky loser Max Purcell for a place in the Canadian Open third round.

World No. 40 Murray opened his quest for a fourth title by beating Lorenzo Sonego in the first round. He now has a 11-11 win-loss record this season and is 27-7 at the tournament. Meanwhile, the 78th-ranked Purcell stunned tenth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime to improve to 3-9 on the season on his tournament debut.

Murray took their lone meeting at Newport last year and should win again.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

#2 Hubert Hurkacz vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Hubert Hurkacz is into the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Fifteenth seed Hubert Hurkacz takes on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic as a place in the third round of the Canadian Open beckons.

World No. 17 opened his campaign with a win against Alexander Bublik to improve to 26-16 on the season and 8-3 at the tournament. Meanwhile, the 44th-ranked Kecmanovic saw off Cristian Garin to improve to 20-21 in 2023 and 1-2 at the tournament.

This is a first-time meeting, but expect the 2022 finalist to prevail.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

#3 Sebastian Korda vs Alexander Vukic

Sebastian Korda is into the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Sebastian Korda takes on Australian lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic for a place in the Canadian Open third round.

World No. 32 Korda marked his tournament debut with a win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry to improve to 13-8 in 2023. Meanwhile, the 62nd-ranked Vukic upset 14th seed Borna Coric to also mark his tournament debut with a win. He improves to 8-10 on the season.

This is another first-time meeting, but expect the in-form Korda to take the win.

Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.

#4 Alex de Minaur vs Gabriel Diallo

De Minaur has reached the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Alex de Minaur takes on wildcard Gabriel Diallo as he seeks a place in the Canadian Open third round.

The 24th-ranked De Minaur opened his campaign by upsetting 11th seed Cameron Norrie, improving to 28-16 on the season and 3-3 at the tournament. Meanwhile, World No. 141 Diallo - making his tournament debut - saw off Dan Evans in his opener for his first win in four matches in 2023.

This is another first-time meeting, but expect the in-form De Minaur to prevail.

Pick: De Minaur to win in straight sets.