Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (32) Matteo Arnaldi

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Alexander Zverev at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will square off against Matteo Arnaldi in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.

After a first-round bye, Zverev took on Adam Walton in the second round. Neither player made any inroads on the other's serve in the first set, thus leading to a tie-break. The German turned the tables on his opponent in the tie-break, fighting from 1-4 down in it to take the set.

Zverev snagged a break in the sixth game of the second set to go 4-2 up. He consolidated his advantage with a hold of serve to make it 5-2. However, when it was time for him to serve out the set, he got broken. He didn't let the situation spiral out of control, immediately breaking Walton's serve to wrap up a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win.

Arnaldi received a bye into the second round of the Canadian Open, where he was up against Tristan Schoolkate. After being on even footing for most of the first set, the Italian went on a three-game run to clinch the opener.

Schoolkate fought back to take the second set, securing a break of serve at the start and never relinquishing his lead until the end. Arnaldi took control of the proceeding once again, racing to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set. While he failed to close out the match on his first attempt, he didn't make the same mistake twice, serving out the match on his second try for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Zverev leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their prior meeting at the Mexican Open 2025 in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev

-475 +1.5 (-1600) Over 21.5 (-155) Matteo Arnaldi +333 -1.5 (+575) Under 21.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Arnaldi was thoroughly tested by Schoolkate but found a way past him in the end. His serve helped him out in crucial times, winning 83 percent of his first serve deliveries. He also struck 32 winners against 30 unforced errors. He improved his yearly record to 18-16 with the win, and to 11-8 on hardcourts.

Zverev was impressive behind his own serve, winning 93 percent of his first serve points. He was a little sloppy from the baseline, with his unforced error count of 32 outpacing his tally of 23 winners. His record for the season now stands at 36-14, and 12-4 on hardcourts.

Arnaldi gave Zverev quite the scare in their previous and only encounter this year. However, the latter found his footing after dropping the first set. The German will be better prepared for his younger rival this time, and considering their respective records on hardcourts, he will be the favorite to come out on top once again.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

