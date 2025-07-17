  • home icon
PICTURES: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel all smiles after meeting Alexander Zverev during German's unexpected training stint at Mallorca academy

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Jul 17, 2025 15:13 GMT
Rafael Nadal with sister Maribel (left, Source: Instagram/mariabel_nadal), Alexander Zverev (right, Source: Getty)
Rafael Nadal with sister Maribel (left, Source: Instagram/mariabel_nadal), Alexander Zverev (right, Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently watched and met Alexander Zverev at her legendary brother's famed tennis academy as the German practiced under the watchful eye of the siblings' uncle, Toni. Zverev, the ATP No. 3, has cut a dejected figure on more than one occasion in recent months and has now turned to the 22-time Major champion's iconic uncle for solutions.

On Thursday, July 17, Maribel took to her Instagram and posted a video and a picture. The video featured 24-time career singles titlist Zverev hitting forehands on one of the courts at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, with Toni Nadal supervising the practice session.

Maribel's Instagram Story featuring Alexander Zverev practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy (Source: Instagram/mariabel_nadal)
Maribel's Instagram Story featuring Alexander Zverev practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy (Source: Instagram/mariabel_nadal)

In the picture, Maribel and one of her friends could be seen all smiles alongside Alexander Zverev.

Maribel with a friend and Alexander Zverev at the Rafa Nadal Academy (Source: Instagram/mariabel_nadal)
Maribel with a friend and Alexander Zverev at the Rafa Nadal Academy (Source: Instagram/mariabel_nadal)

Despite raging rumors, both Zverev and Toni have been tight-lipped about the nature of their collaboration so far. However, the German had hinted at "possibly" seeking the advice of a new coach after his disastrous outing at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"Empty" Alexander Zverev spoke up about 'possibility' of adding new coach to team after Wimbledon shocker

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)
Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Zverev enjoyed a promising buildup to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, with the German finishing the Boss Open in Stuttgart as the runner-up and then reaching the last four of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. However, at SW19, his campaign was put to the sword in the first round itself, as Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech registered one of the upsets of the grass Major.

Later, at a post-match press conference, Zverev shed light on his concerning mental state, saying:

"I've never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do. It's not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well."

The ATP No. 3 also suggested that he might seek a fresh perspective to put an end to his on-court woes, which have led to several underwhelming results for him so far this year. The German said:

"Possibly (on the potential addition of a new coach). As I said, it's a different feeling right now for me. I can't speak for the moment. But I think I'll have answers by Canada (2025 Canadian Open)."

Zverev has worked with the likes of Juan Carlos Ferrero (Carlos Alcaraz's current coach) and Ivan Lendl in the past, his father, Zverev Sr., has remained his primary coach.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
